FHU Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of National Institute for School Leadership Program

HENDERSON, Tenn., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University has graduated the first cohort in its National Institute for School Leadership program, marking a milestone in the university's effort to strengthen instructional leadership across West Tennessee.

Freed-Hardeman University has graduated the first cohort in its National Institute for School Leadership program, marking a milestone in the university’s effort to strengthen instructional leadership across West Tennessee.

Through a partnership with the National Center on Education and the Economy, parent organization of NISL, FHU's Department of Education brought the nationally recognized, research-based leadership development program to the region, creating a cohort-based learning experience designed to prepare the next generation of school and district leaders.

The evidence-based program combines rigorous learning with practical application, equipping educators with the knowledge and skills to strengthen instructional leadership, use data to inform decision-making, foster collaboration and improve teaching and learning.

"This inaugural graduating class represents a truly historic milestone — not just for Freed-Hardeman University and NCEE, but for the future of educational leadership across our region," said Dr. Sharen Cypress, professor and dean of FHU's College of Education & Behavioral Sciences. "It has been an honor to walk alongside these exceptional professionals as they have grown into resilient, strategic and student-centered leaders who will positively impact schools, teachers and students for years to come."

Members of the inaugural 2026 FHU/NCEE-NISL graduating cohort include school and district leaders from Hardeman County Schools, Milan Special School District and Freed-Hardeman University. Although this is the first NISL cohort offered through FHU, more than 12,000 educators representing 375 school districts in 35 states have participated in the nationally recognized leadership program.

Sarah Hibbett, lead facilitator for FHU's inaugural cohort, said the experience reinforced the power of collaborative leadership.

"NISL provided a shared language for leadership and a deeper, research-based understanding of how to serve students and schools with intentionality and purpose," Hibbett said. "More than anything, the experience reminded me that leadership is not meant to be done alone."

Through cohort-based, job-embedded learning, NISL equips school and district leaders with practical strategies to strengthen instruction, build positive school cultures and improve student achievement.

"Strong instructional leadership is one of the most powerful levers for improving outcomes for students," said Dr. Doris Battle, director of U.S. partnerships for the National Center on Education and the Economy. "Through this partnership, FHU is helping prepare leaders who can drive meaningful change in their schools and communities."

For Craig Harris, secondary instructional supervisor and Career and Technical Education director for Hardeman County Schools, the impact of the program was immediate.

"NISL has significantly influenced my growth as a leader by challenging me to think strategically and lead with greater intentionality," Harris said. "The program provided practical, research-based strategies that I now use to support staff, strengthen collaboration and drive continuous improvement. As a result, I have become a more reflective, confident and student-centered leader."

A second FHU NISL cohort is currently underway and is expected to complete the program in January 2027. Freed-Hardeman University is also recruiting participants for Cohort 3, which is scheduled to begin in February 2027.

School districts interested in learning more about the program may contact Dr. Nathan Hall at [email protected] or Dr. Sharen Cypress at [email protected].

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University