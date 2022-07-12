Alumni Association of Lincoln University Organizes Fundraiser for HBCU

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced golfers and beginners will tee-off with PGA pioneer and legend, Jim Thorpe, to raise funds for students at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, the nation's first Black College.

Great day for a good cause! Golfers at Hartefeld National.

The annual Alumni Association of Lincoln University Golf Tournament will be held July Monday, 11, 2022, at the private Hartefeld National Golf Club in Avondale, one of the area's premiere courses. The weekend event kicks off Saturday, July 9, 2022, with the annual Alumni Family BBQ on campus. The fundraiser, which attracts more than 150 Lincoln alumni and friends from across the region and the nation, aims to generate more than $100,000 for scholarships to help students avoid accumulating loan debt. The event, reportedly, is sold out.

"We are grateful to Jim Thorpe for his enthusiastic partnership to help make our Golf Tournament a success," said Charisse Carney-Nunes, president of the Alumni Association of Lincoln University, PA. "How fitting that Mr. Thorpe has agreed to shine his historic light on Lincoln University, our nation's first degree-granting HBCU and the Black excellence that HBCUs produce."

Thorpe, the event's honorary chairman, is one of the African American golfers who blazed the trail for Tiger Woods. Thorpe turned pro in 1972. In 1985 Thorpe won his first PGA championship defeating Jack Nicklaus by three strokes at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Thorpe has won 13 times on the Champions Tour and three times on the PGA Tour. A fellow HBCU alum (Morgan State University).

This year's event will also honor Lincoln Hall of Fame track and field coach Cyrus D. Jones. In 36 years at the university, Jones led LU to 15 Division III national championships. Lincoln has produced more than 300 all-American athletes. Jones, a Florida A&M University alum, mentored generations of LU students.

The tournament also boasts an impressive list of sponsors and supporters with three top-level sponsors, including Averka-Russell, LLC, Pamela D. Bundy, and SFGF and four high-level sponsors, including Aramark Facilities Management, Block, Seiberlich Trane Energy Services, and ServPro. "We are proud that our Alumni Association has garnered such broad-based support from individuals and entities that care deeply about the Lincoln University mission and vision," said Nandi J. Clement Williams, a Lincoln University Trustee and Chair of the Board's Committee on Planning, Development, and External Relations.

Breakfast for all registrants begins at 8 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 9.a.m. The awards luncheon is from noon to 3 p.m.

To donate to the event visit: https://aalupa.wildapricot.org/golf

Located in southeast Pennsylvania, Lincoln educates and empowers students to lead their communities and change the world. Lincoln offers a rigorous liberal arts education to a diverse student body of approximately 2,200 men and women in more than 35 undergraduate and graduate programs. To learn more about Lincoln University visit: www.lincoln.edu. To learn more about the Alumni Association of Lincoln University (AALU) visit: www.aalupa.org.

Media Contact:

Carol Black

215-820-1164

[email protected]

SOURCE Alumni Association of Lincoln University