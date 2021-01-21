Alumni Pros Partners with Legends in Technology to Boost Value of Student Athletes' Name, Image and Likeness

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni Pros Global Sports ("Alumni Pros"), which delivers monetization, optimization, and fair distribution of profits to help athletes leverage their intellectual property values, today announced its partnership with Legends in Technology ("LIT"), an end-to-end system for event management technology, to help colleges and universities facilitate athletes' revenue generation through customizable and easy-to-use tech solutions.

LIT's digital commerce platform tracks event purchases - everything from tickets to merchandise - and evaluates the transactional income for use through affiliate revenue streams. The ability to collect, measure, and monetize this data is revolutionary in the college sports economy, and together the companies will be a dynamic and creative resource for NCAA athletes to leverage fan exposure and interaction in order to better optimize their IP value.

"As we keep a close eye on developments around the NCAA's decision to allow student athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, the timing is optimal for us to act on the synergies between our two companies," said Jerome Williams, founder of Alumni Pros. "This partnership will amplify our team's ability to guide student athletes toward worthwhile IP opportunities by using hard data that follows the money spent by fans and event attendees."

LIT's three-part offering includes a fully integrated point-of-sale and ticketing system, contactless and cashless payment transactions, and an enhanced and COVID-safe user experience. Through the use of branded, wallet-synced wristbands, LIT can oversee a person's total event experience, facilitating all economic activity and processing monetary value of the data gathered. The value of those transactions can then be shared among the athletes, the institutions and the venue.

"The global sports economy is still working to understand the full spectrum of opportunities that technological integrations can present to athletes," said Pablo Garcia, CEO of LIT. "Most athlete-fan interactions take place digitally and online, and sometimes it can be hard to fully grasp the monetary value generation that can have. Our goal is to work with Alumni Pros to drive revenue streams in ways that colleges and universities have not yet considered, and ensure mutually beneficial value for those institutions as well."

For more information on Alumni Pros, please visit www.alumniprosglobalsports.com .

ABOUT ALUMNI PROS

Alumni Pros partners with athletes globally, including former and current NBA, NCAA, and youth basketball players, to strengthen their personal intellectual property values in the global sports economy. Through fair and equitable sharing of IP values, athletes can leverage and control their name, image, and likeness for merchandise, video games, and event appearances, benefitting both the individual player and the sport overall. Through its diverse strategic partnerships, Alumni Pros currently has more than 1 million members. Based in Henderson, Nev., the company was founded by retired NBA power forward Jerome Williams, an accomplished investor ,and fund manager Robert Smith. To learn more, visit www.alumniprosports.com.

