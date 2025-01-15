Alumni Staffing Receives Strategic Investment from Harvest Ascend

Partnership Will Enable the Company to Accelerate Investments in Talent Development and Technology, Enhance Specialty Expertise, and Expand Geographically

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni Staffing ("Alumni" or the "Company"), a high-growth locum tenens staffing firm, today announced that funds managed by Harvest Partners Ascend Management, LP ("Harvest Ascend") have made a strategic investment in the Company. The partnership will allow Alumni to accelerate investments in talent development and technology, enhance specialty expertise, and expand geographically as the Company strengthens its position as a trusted partner to healthcare facilities across the U.S. Alumni's CEO and Founder John Pannucci and the rest of the Alumni management team will continue to run the business and will remain significant shareholders of the Company.

Founded in 2016 and based in Bridgewater, NJ, Alumni provides high-quality locum tenens staffing solutions to healthcare facilities nationally. The Company's partnership-oriented approach is supported by its strong commitment to candidate quality, responsiveness, high-touch client service, and credentialing excellence. The investment by Harvest Ascend seeks to enable Alumni to enhance its specialty breadth and depth as the Company seeks to better support existing and new clients. Alumni remains committed to cultivating a fast-paced work environment with an emphasis on culture and will continue to focus on hiring, training, and developing talented individuals who can grow with Alumni throughout their careers.

"We've been extremely impressed with Harvest Ascend's knowledge of our industry and shared commitment to culture, client service, and growth," said John Pannucci, CEO of Alumni. "We have identified several areas of opportunity within the industry where we believe this partnership will help us gain a competitive edge. We are confident that our partnership will accelerate our momentum, enabling us to further expand our market presence and outpace our competitors."

"Locum tenens is a critical part of the U.S. healthcare market – hospitals have an urgent need to fill physician and advanced practice provider gaps to ensure they can continue to deliver high-quality patient care," said Bobby Kelly, Partner and Co-Head of Harvest Ascend. "We believe Alumni's commitment to operational excellence across candidate recruiting, client service, and credentialing is top-notch and are thrilled to partner with John and the Alumni team to further expand its attractive foundation."

Bobby Kelly, Kevin Formica and Andrew Weisman, also from Harvest Ascend, will join John Pannucci on the Board of Alumni.

About Alumni

Alumni Staffing is a locum tenens firm headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ. Since its establishment in 2016, Alumni has prioritized honesty, responsiveness, and delivery in its operations. Both clients and candidates seek a reliable locum tenens partner to fill their respective needs. At Alumni, we are committed to providing timely and efficient management of locum opportunities, ensuring that health systems and clinicians alike receive exceptional service. For more information, please visit alumnihealthcarestaffing.com.

About Harvest Ascend

Harvest Partners Ascend was launched by Harvest Partners, LP in 2022 to invest in compelling platform opportunities at the lower end of the middle market with a focus on the business and technology services sectors. Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. For more information, please visit harvestpartners.com.

