Alura by Inspired Living Setting New Standards for Senior Living

"We are thrilled to welcome our moms and dads to this latest and gorgeous senior living community," notes Steve Benjamin, CEO of Validus Senior Living, adding "the amenities and services provided are second to none, and the interior design is simply stunning." Situated on 11.3 acres, the 113,935 square foot building will boast a total of 127 apartments dedicated to senior living. The community features spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, paired with resort-style amenities including upscale dining, a luxurious spa with salon and massage services, health and wellness programs, sports bar, library, and a multi-purpose theatre. The community also includes spacious balconies overlooking a courtyard complete with Bocce ball court, Koi pond, flower beds and sitting areas. The community is small pet friendly, with outdoor walking paths. An array of services includes housekeeping and in-home care options.

Safety and security are paramount at Alura by Inspired Living. The community is equipped with entry-area cameras, as well as 24/7 health monitoring systems for emergency assistance. Referring to the amenities Benjamin commented, "To ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and peace of mind for their families, we have incorporated state-of-the-art technology with sensible options for outdoor engagement in addition to wonderful programming and resort-like services to deliver a uniquely care-free lifestyle."

Alura by Inspired Living is part of an ongoing relationship with Premium Edge LLC. "Partnering with Premium Edge LLC to introduce our senior living lifestyle to the Rockledge community is an exciting opportunity," says Benjamin. Adriana Dall'Armellina of Premium Edge LLC shares the sentiment stating, "Inspired Living has a proven track record as an operator of these luxury communities. We are looking forward to a great long-term relationship providing beautiful new senior living communities in the various Florida markets."

Two Grand Opening events are scheduled in May with ribbon cutting ceremonies with local dignitaries. For details about Alura, call 321.549.3980 or visit Inspiredliving.care. Inspired Living is an upscale brand of Validus Senior Living Communities.

About Validus Senior Living

Validus is an owner, operator, and third-party manager of senior living communities throughout the Southeast and is based in Tampa, Fl. Validus merges visionary practices, state-of-the-art real estate, and progressive, personalized care plans for seniors. The company's Inspired Living, Inspirations and Superior Residences communities provide exceptional independent, assisted living, and memory care to moms and dads over 20 locations spanning Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.

