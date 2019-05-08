Aluratek Releases New Line of WiFi Digital Photo Frames Featuring Touchscreen Display, Email Sharing, Increased Storage and Best in Class 2 Year Warranty

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the highest quality image and graphics display technology, Aluratek (www.aluratek.com) launches a new series of Wifi Digital Frames, the first with an intuitive touchscreen display and industry leading 16GB of built-in memory.

8" Wifi Touchscreen Frame Aluratek Smart Frame App

Frames connect easily to any WiFi 802.11 b/g/n wireless network allowing you to share images from Facebook Messenger, Twitter messages, email, or through Smart Frame APP available for Android and IOS users. Available in 8", 10", 15" and 17" sizes, the new frames boast crisp clear LCD displays at a minimum of 1024 x 600 resolutions deliver a true HD experience.

"Aluratek has been producing digital frames for more than a decade," says John Wolikow, CEO of Aluratek. "We are very excited to launch this new lineup of WiFi frames and also announce our new best in class 2-year product warranty. Simply put, these are the best frames we have ever built!"

SD Card (up to 64GB card) and a USB flash drive (also up to 64GB capacity) support provide increased storage capacity allowing the frames to feature more photos, videos, and even music if desired.

The new WiFi digital touchscreen frames feature:

Wireless Photo Sharing - Aluratek's new "Smart Frame" app allows instant photo and video sharing from anywhere in the world. You can also email photos/videos directly to your frame or send via your favorite social media including Facebook Messenger and Twitter messages.

- Aluratek's new "Smart Frame" app allows instant photo and video sharing from anywhere in the world. You can also email photos/videos directly to your frame or send via your favorite social media including Facebook Messenger and Twitter messages. Intuitive Touchscreen Display - With an easy-to-use touchscreen menu, access the multimedia interface without the use of a remote and no software to download.

With an easy-to-use touchscreen menu, access the multimedia interface without the use of a remote and no software to download. IPS True Digital LCD Panels for Clear Photos - Clearer and crisper, photos are beautifully displayed at 1024 x 600 minimum resolutions, providing fast and easy navigation.

The Aluratek Digital WiFi frames start at $129.99 and can be ordered today at www.aluratek.com .

Media Contact

Ronjini Joshua

214303@email4pr.com

(949) 295-9779

About Aluratek, Inc.

Aluratek was founded in 2006 by a group of industry veterans that are absolutely fascinated with technology. With its corporate headquarters in Irvine, CA, Aluratek has grown and expanded into a leading global technology company. "Allure" as a noun, means exciting, fascinating, attractive, and/or appealing. Adding "tek" (technology) to the equation you can see where the name and ideology derived from and what Aluratek aims to deliver moving forward. Simply put the goal of Aluratek is to produce and create alluring products that are in fact fascinating, attractive and appealing to the technology consumer market.

SOURCE Aluratek

Related Links

http://www.aluratek.com

