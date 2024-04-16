Aluvio Partners with Agronomist Daniel Davidson to Deliver Precision Irrigation Solutions to U.S. Growers

LINCOLN, Neb., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluvio, a leading precision irrigation management company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with agronomist Dr. Daniel Davidson to drive the introduction and growth of the Aluvio brand across North America.

Daniel’s passion for crop management, crop diagnostics, and soil management is evident in every project he takes on whether it’s on a farm or digging through data. And, he’s excited to share Aluvio’s Precision Irrigation Services with growers throughout the United States. Drop us a message or give us a call to learn about how you can maximize yield at every drop with Aluvio Precision Irrigation Services.

Dr. Davidson brings a wealth of experience to his new position as Agronomist and Commercial Representative for Aluvio. Holding a doctorate in agronomy from Washington State University, a master's from the University of Missouri, and a bachelor's from the University of Nebraska, his expertise in understanding customer needs, coupled with his passion for crop management, crop diagnostics, and soil health and management, makes him an invaluable asset to the Aluvio team.

"Aluvio, and its parent company, Irriga Global, provide game-changing technology in precision irrigation scheduling," says Dr. Davidson. "I am excited to lead the charge in bringing this innovative solution to U.S. growers, helping them maximize yield per drop, conserve water and energy, and achieve their sustainability goals."

Aluvio's precision irrigation management technology is built upon over twenty years of scientific research and field-tested experience from Irriga Global. As a pioneer in precision technology development, Irriga Global has established a proven presence in over 20 countries across the globe. Unlike traditional probe manufacturers and sellers, Aluvio offers comprehensive precision irrigation services, encompassing installation, maintenance, data analysis and ongoing support. Growers receive precise irrigation scheduling tailored to their specific crop types, growing conditions, and irrigation systems.

"We take care of everything," emphasizes Dr. Davidson. "From installing and maintaining probes to providing daily irrigation scheduling recommendations and on-the-ground agronomic support, our goal is to empower growers with the most cost-effective and sustainable precision irrigation solution."

By leveraging a combination of meteorological data, field sensors, satellite imagery, and proprietary software, the Aluvio Precision Irrigation Scheduling System optimizes water use across all crops and soil conditions, ultimately leading to increased productivity and reduced operational costs for growers.

"Our technology isn't just about maximizing yield per drop; it's about making agriculture more efficient and sustainable," adds Dr. Davidson. "With Aluvio, growers can expect lower water usage that maintains yields, but also reduced drought stress, improved crop health, and enhanced profitability."

The partnership between Aluvio and Dr. Daniel Davidson marks a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge irrigation solutions to U.S. growers. Together, they are poised to revolutionize the way growers manage their irrigation practices, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future in agriculture.

For more information about Aluvio and its precision irrigation solutions, visit aluvio.us or contact Daniel Davidson.

Daniel Davidson

Aluvio Commercial Representative & Agronomist

2021 Transformation Drive Suite 1250 #5, Lincoln, NE 68508

[email protected]

(402) 649-5919

