ALVA ADDS INFLUENTIAL LEADERS TO ITS ADVISORY COUNCIL

John Leguizamo, Former AG Gonzales, and Others Join ALVA Advisory Council

HERNDON, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) announces the addition of new members to its Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is made up of talented, experienced, and well-connected individuals who care about our veterans and commit to helping ALVA raise its visibility, identify funding opportunities, and support its activities.

ALVA welcomes the following new members of the Advisory Council:

James Albino - Executive Director, Center for Minority Veterans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

- Executive Director, Center for Minority Veterans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lili Gil Valletta - CEO and Co-Founder, CULTURE+ GROUP

Alberto Gonzales - Former U.S. Attorney General and White House Counsel

- Former U.S. Attorney General and White House Counsel Hon. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon - Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico /Member of Congress

John Leguizamo - Actor, comedian, and film producer

"ALVA is thrilled to welcome our new Advisory Council members, each of whom have demonstrated a dedication to lifting up and supporting our community and our country and a love for our veterans," stated Danny Vargas, ALVA Founder/Chairman/CEO. He added, "they each possess unique talents, skills, and abilities and we are honored to have them join the ALVA family."

"For over 500 years, Latinos have been instrumental in every aspect of American society, including pivotal roles in our national defense," said John Leguizamo. "I have long strived to ensure our community is recognized for these contributions, and ALVA will play a very important part in telling those vital stories."

"As a veteran and long-time public servant, I have witnessed first-hand the immense patriotism and bravery of the Latino community," declared former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales. "These honorable veterans deserve not only our respect and gratitude, but also our support, and I'm honored to help ALVA provide these veterans the assistance they need in order to thrive."

ALVA focuses on Workforce Development, Entrepreneurship, Telling Stories of Latino Military Contributions, Advocacy, and Benefits/Resources (particularly around health and wellness). Membership is free to veterans/active-duty members and their immediate family. Please join today.

About American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA):

The American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) is a registered 501c3 that exists to help American Latino veterans thrive after their military service, access the benefits they have earned, and enhance recognition of Latino contributions to our nation's defense since before its inception. For more information on ALVA visit https://www.alvavets.org or follow us on our social media channels @alvavets and on our ALVA YouTube Channel

