Alva Industries Chooses Infor CloudSuite Aerospace & Defense

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Alva Industries, a visionary Norwegian company that develops electric motors and generators for electric propulsion applications, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Aerospace & Defense as its ERP system. The multi-tenant cloud solution, running on AWS, will be implemented by consulting partner Midport Scandinavia.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Aerospace & Defense: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-aerospace

Alva Industries was founded in Trondheim, Norway, in 2016 and has signed major development contracts with companies such as Lockheed Martin and the security company Qinetiq. In addition to working on industrial projects for the electrification of vessels in the air, on land and at sea, Alva Industries also produces motors for the industrial drone market.

"Both in the defense industry and aviation, there are strict and absolute requirements for subcontractors, and it is a clear advantage that Infor can deliver a cloud solution that satisfies these requirements," said Tommy Andersen, Alva Industries' chief financial officer.

For several years, Infor has invested heavily in its verticalization strategy, which means its CloudSuite solutions come with content adapted to individual industries based on best practices and with relevant functionality and business processes dedicated to those industries reducing risk and driving operational efficiencies.

"We are proud and happy that Alva Industries has chosen Infor CloudSuite Aerospace & Defense. This means we can deliver one of the market's most modern ERP solutions on very competitive terms," says Øyvind Misund, Midport Scandinavia's sales manager.

Midport Scandinavia uses Infor's implementation methodology where process owners at Alva Industries, together with Infor and Midport, go through the processes that end up with a fit/gap analysis. A typical result is a 60:30:10 distribution, where 60% of the customer's processes correspond to standard content of the software, 30% need to be configured, and the remaining 10% must be adapted to the individual company's requirements. This means the solution can largely be activated at an early stage in the process.

"For a start-up company with big growth ambitions, it is a great advantage to be able to choose a standardized cloud solution with functionality designed for our industry. The fact that the solution is enriched with industry-specific content means we can use the parts of the solution we need now, in a fast and efficient way. At the same time, we have a sense of security that we can grow in the solution and activate additional functionality when the need arises. We feel we have chosen a solution that will be relevant to our business," Alva's Andersen said.

About Midport Scandinavia

Midport Scandinavia is a business-focused supplier of ERP and related business applications in the Nordics with the goal to make complex things manageable and easy to understand. Midport is a privately-owned company established in 2003 and located in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Midport is an alliance and gold partner of Infor with 50+ skilled consultants who specialise in discrete manufacturing, project industry (machinery & equipment), high tech, and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). To learn more, please visit www.midportscandinavia.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor PR, EMEA

[email protected]

+447976111243

Øyvind Misund

Midport Scandinavia, sales manager Norway

+47 977 71 775

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

