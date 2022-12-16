Alvah Arts Announces the Release of the Complete Jay Barlow Series

HAYS, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All three Jay Barlow novels are now available:

Kirkwood ¾ Gripping medical, mystery thriller a la Robin Cook!

After biomedical electronic technician, Jay Barlow, receives an electric jolt that almost kills him, the Biomedical Department at Kirkwood Medical Center is soon rocked by a series of mysterious, deadly equipment malfunctions, that ultimately end in the death of a fellow technician. Jay and his new love, Debbie Farrell, discover someone is deliberating sabotaging the medical equipment and making it appear the cause is the Biomedical Department staff. To save patients and his job, Jay enlists the help of a small team of hospital staff to help him solve the mystery of the faulty equipment and exact a fitting revenge.

Esbenshade ¾ A modern thriller cemented in realistic scenarios with elements of surprise!

Leaving the fast-paced life of Kirkwood Medical Center for what they hoped would be a quieter one to raise their family, Jay Barlow, his wife, Debbie, and their two young children settle in the bucolic community of Esbenshade. But the ideal life they had envisioned together turns upside down when Jay, now a paramedic, begins aiding more and more patients suffering and dying from the same condition, with no logical cause or reason. He becomes determined to find an answer with the help of his partner, colleagues, and friends. But Jay soon realizes there is a far darker and deadlier threat to his community and family than any of them had believed possible.

Rollover ¾ A thought-provoking and engrossing examination of PTSD and history!

After his ambulance is T-boned and sent careening down an embankment, paramedic Jay Barlow faces a life without the use of his legs. However, when he becomes a docent at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, he begins to find a path out of his despair as he gives tours from his wheelchair and immerses himself in the impressive collection of artifacts and the stories of the military veterans who volunteer there.

One morning Jay accidentally finds himself in a world where he can escape his physical limitations and become a part of history. His experiences become increasingly fantastic until the question becomes are they real or a product of PTSD?

"The trilogy is based on my personal experience," says Mr. Barnes. "The premise of Kirkwood is from an idea I had years ago and felt compelled to write. Esbenshade is based on a true story told to me while working as an EMT. After using a wheelchair for more than 10 years, I wanted to convey the difficulties I encountered and educate readers about disabilities, thus Rollover. In addition, Rollover gave me the opportunity to showcase the incredible artifacts, as well as the veterans who volunteered at the museum."

John Alvah Barnes, Jr. is an author of four novels. In addition to the Jay Barlow series, he has also written Roadwork with his wife. He spent over 15 years in the healthcare field, first as a BMET in a major medical center and then as an EMT. After becoming disabled, he was a docent at the Udvar-Hazy Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Mr. Barnes has also been a singer-songwriter for more than 50 years.

Naomi Lynn Barnes is co-author of two of the Jay Barlow series, Kirkwood and Esbenshade. Mrs. Barnes was an educator for over 50 years. She began her career teaching high school English and gradually moved into the field of medical education where she directed education departments in medical societies, including the American College of Physicians, and medical communications agencies, including the Clinical Affairs Division of Cardinal Health.

Kirkwood, Esbenshade and Rollover are available as e-books and paperbacks at most major online book retailers. Learn more about the series and the authors on their website, www.alvaharts.com.

