Alvah Arts Releases New Medical Mystery!...

Evil has come to the bucolic town of Esbenshade. Who is killing the town's residents and why? The answer will keep you awake at night.

HAYS, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramedics Samantha Williams and Jay Barlow fail to save their patient, a twenty-seven-year-old man, who suddenly goes into cardiac arrest while in their ambulance. They soon learn that not only did he die of a rare brain tumor, but his neighbor also recently died of the same diagnosis. As more and more people die of tumors, cancers and birth defects, it becomes clear that something sinister is happening to the town of Esbenshade.

Jay enlists the assistance of his colleagues, family and friends to discover who is killing the community and why. When the horrible truth is revealed, Jay rushes to find the killers and convince the town that they are victims of a very real and deadly plot.

Esbenshade is not only a murder mystery; it also illustrates the roles of our first responders and how they save lives. The story is based on John Alvah Barnes, Jr.'s actual experience as an EMT.

"Esbenshade is based on a true story," says Mr. Barnes. "In addition to the major plot of the novel, most of the events and characters in the story are based on real experiences and people. Driving ambulances and responding to medical emergencies outside the hospital was challenging for me. I felt a novel was the best way to illustrate what it is like to be a first responder."

"After our success with Kirkwood, I again added my own perspective to the story," says Mrs. Barnes. "I believe the story is eye-opening and entertaining."

Esbenshade is the second novel in the Jay Barlow series conceived and written by John Alvah Barnes, Jr. Mr. Barnes spent over 15 years in the healthcare field, first as a BMET and then as an EMT. The first novel in the series is Kirkwood, about a BMET in a major hospital, and the third novel in the series, Rollover, is based on Mr. Barnes' experience as a docent at the National Air and Space Museum following his disability.

Esbenshade is Naomi Lynn Barnes' third collaboration with Mr. Barnes. Mrs. Barnes was an educator for over 50 years. She began her career teaching high school English and gradually moved into the field of medical education where she directed education departments in medical societies, including the American College of Physicians, and medical communications agencies, including the Clinical Affairs Division of Cardinal Health.

Esbenshade is available as an e-book and paperback at most major online book retailers. Learn more about Esbenshade and the authors on their website, www.alvaharts.com.

