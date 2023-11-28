Alvaldi Launched to Enable OEMs to Efficiently Support Their IoT Products Through Azure IoT Edge

Connect, diagnose, fix. No matter the scale or complexity – with Alvaldi, fix your device issues remotely through Azure IoT Edge in just a few clicks.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern.tech, the leader in device lifecycle management, announces today the release of Alvaldi for Azure IoT Edge, enabling OEMs to ensure product quality and deliver the experiences customers demand. Smart products come with a warranty or support agreement. Alvaldi offers OEMs a remote access solution, allowing their support teams to securely connect to remote IoT devices, quickly troubleshoot errors, and efficiently resolve issues in real-time – from within an Azure IoT Hub and IoT Edge integrated app.

Alvaldi diagnoses and remediates issues immediately with real-time device access and testing.

Visibility: Access your connected devices instantly with Azure IoT Edge integration. Select a device and kickstart your troubleshooting.

Troubleshooting complex IoT products at scale

Imagine a customer opening a support ticket and complaining the IoT-enabled product display does not work. What's wrong? Are the power and connectivity working? Is the product turned on properly? Are any applications malfunctioning? Customers don't know how to check or fix potential issues. And, the longer it takes to resolve, the higher the support cost and the less happy customers become.

The inherent limitations of traditional device troubleshooting methods are exacerbated by scale, complexity, and usage. Spanning geographies and time zones, the approach of sending technicians onsite to physically and directly diagnose and fix problematic devices is costly and not feasible.

Increasing customer demands accelerate challenges. Customers aren't willing to wait days or weeks for their products to be fixed. Instability, poor performance, or, in the worst case, unusable devices lead to poor customer satisfaction and affect revenue, retention, and brand recognition. Today, IoT products are expected to work — 24/7/365 — and must be immediately fixed before customers become aware of issues.

"Improving customer experiences, increasing competitiveness through innovation, and ensuring cybersecurity continues to transform the IoT landscape," states Thomas Ryd, Northern.tech CEO, the company behind Alvaldi. "The growing scale and complexity of IoT devices makes achieving these objectives difficult through traditional methods. Alvaldi delivers an IoT-focused solution to an IoT problem."

Supporting the future of secure IoT devices

By troubleshooting your remote devices in a modern and efficient way, OEMs and support teams can:

Ensure customer satisfaction. Resolve device issues quickly and minimize downtime.

Resolve device issues quickly and minimize downtime. Save support costs. Reduce your time to resolution and eliminate on-site visits or returned devices accessing your devices remotely.

Reduce your time to resolution and eliminate on-site visits or returned devices accessing your devices remotely. Strengthen security. Reduce risk with enterprise-grade security designed into each step of the troubleshooting process.

90% of consumers consider issue resolution their most crucial customer service concern. OEMs require a new approach to troubleshooting IoT devices to meet customer expectations and protect the bottom line.

Now available for Azure IoT Edge on the Azure marketplace, try Alvaldi for free – 6 months up to 10 devices!

About Alvaldi

Alvaldi is developed and maintained by Northern.tech . Founded in 2008, Northern.tech is the leader in device lifecycle management with a mission to secure the world's connected devices.

Contact:

Roslyn Sakaguchi

3032297239

[email protected]

SOURCE Northern.tech