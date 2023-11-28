Alvaldi Launched to Enable OEMs to Efficiently Support Their IoT Products Through Azure IoT Edge

News provided by

Northern.tech

28 Nov, 2023, 08:25 ET

Connect, diagnose, fix. No matter the scale or complexity – with Alvaldi, fix your device issues remotely through Azure IoT Edge in just a few clicks.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern.tech, the leader in device lifecycle management, announces today the release of Alvaldi for Azure IoT Edge, enabling OEMs to ensure product quality and deliver the experiences customers demand. Smart products come with a warranty or support agreement. Alvaldi offers OEMs a remote access solution, allowing their support teams to securely connect to remote IoT devices, quickly troubleshoot errors, and efficiently resolve issues in real-time – from within an Azure IoT Hub and IoT Edge integrated app.

Continue Reading
Alvaldi offers OEMs a troubleshooting solution that enables their support teams to securely connect to remote devices and quickly resolve issues.
Alvaldi offers OEMs a troubleshooting solution that enables their support teams to securely connect to remote devices and quickly resolve issues.
With Alvaldi, fix your device issues remotely through Azure IoT Edge in just a few clicks.
With Alvaldi, fix your device issues remotely through Azure IoT Edge in just a few clicks.

Alvaldi diagnoses and remediates issues immediately with real-time device access and testing.

  • Visibility: Access your connected devices instantly with Azure IoT Edge integration. Select a device and kickstart your troubleshooting.
  • Remote access: Launch the terminal and get the information required to fix problems fast. Investigate issues, review inventory details, run commands, upload scripts, and download log files.
  • Security: Complete end-to-end security ensures only authorized users access each device. Remote terminal session replays, zero open ports, authentication, strong encryption, and role-based access control reinforce security and compliance in each step.

Troubleshooting complex IoT products at scale

Imagine a customer opening a support ticket and complaining the IoT-enabled product display does not work. What's wrong? Are the power and connectivity working? Is the product turned on properly? Are any applications malfunctioning? Customers don't know how to check or fix potential issues. And, the longer it takes to resolve, the higher the support cost and the less happy customers become.

The inherent limitations of traditional device troubleshooting methods are exacerbated by scale, complexity, and usage. Spanning geographies and time zones, the approach of sending technicians onsite to physically and directly diagnose and fix problematic devices is costly and not feasible.

Increasing customer demands accelerate challenges. Customers aren't willing to wait days or weeks for their products to be fixed. Instability, poor performance, or, in the worst case, unusable devices lead to poor customer satisfaction and affect revenue, retention, and brand recognition. Today, IoT products are expected to work — 24/7/365 — and must be immediately fixed before customers become aware of issues.

"Improving customer experiences, increasing competitiveness through innovation, and ensuring cybersecurity continues to transform the IoT landscape," states Thomas Ryd, Northern.tech CEO, the company behind Alvaldi. "The growing scale and complexity of IoT devices makes achieving these objectives difficult through traditional methods. Alvaldi delivers an IoT-focused solution to an IoT problem."

Supporting the future of secure IoT devices
By troubleshooting your remote devices in a modern and efficient way, OEMs and support teams can:

  • Ensure customer satisfaction. Resolve device issues quickly and minimize downtime.
  • Save support costs. Reduce your time to resolution and eliminate on-site visits or returned devices accessing your devices remotely.
  • Strengthen security. Reduce risk with enterprise-grade security designed into each step of the troubleshooting process.

90% of consumers consider issue resolution their most crucial customer service concern. OEMs require a new approach to troubleshooting IoT devices to meet customer expectations and protect the bottom line.

Now available for Azure IoT Edge on the Azure marketplace, try Alvaldi for free – 6 months up to 10 devices!

About Alvaldi
Alvaldi offers OEMs a troubleshooting solution that enables their support teams to securely connect to remote devices and quickly resolve issues. With Alvaldi, fix your device issues remotely – with speed and ease in just a few clicks.

Alvaldi is developed and maintained by Northern.tech. Founded in 2008, Northern.tech is the leader in device lifecycle management with a mission to secure the world's connected devices.

Contact:
Roslyn Sakaguchi
3032297239
[email protected]

SOURCE Northern.tech

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.