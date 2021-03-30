Alvalux Medical and its U.S. Subsidiary CicaLux Inc. Awarded Patent For Wearable Medical Devices that provide non-invasive dermal repair

SAN DIEGO and LIEGE, Belgium, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvalux Medical, a Belgian medtech wearables company, and its USA subsidiary CicaLux Inc., has been awarded its first patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its CicaLux® product line. The invention (U.S. Patent 10,953,238) is an award-winning, wearable dermal repair system that delivers energized combination therapy to treat skin-related conditions, diseases and disorders.

CicaLux - Energized Scar Care. Award-winning, triple-action treatment for old and new scars.

"This patent supports our first award-winning product, CicaLux Energized Scar-Care, a new scar therapy treatment at the crossroads of aesthetic care and wearable technology that is focused on helping the approximately 250 million people per year who undergo incisional surgeries," says Michel Alvarez, CEO and inventor. "Its broad claims also cover an exciting CicaLux branded pipeline, ranging from anti-aging, stretch mark and acne treatments to photo-dynamic therapies for skin cancer, psoriasis and advanced wound care."

This CE-marked and FDA-registered, eco-friendly wearable device marketed as CicaLux Energized Scar-Care features proprietary, non-invasive Triple Action Therapy, which combines the benefits of hydration, heat and compression therapy. It helps improve old and prevent new hypertrophic and keloid scar healing, flatten and minimize old and new scars, improve skin's color and texture, relieve pain and itchiness, and reduce tension and numbness following C-sections, hysterectomies, tummy tucks, breast augmentation and other incisional surgeries. It is applicable to all skin types.

MSRP is US$89.00 per kit, which provides 60 days of therapy. Get CicaLux Energized Scar Care at CicaLux.us, Amazon, Walmart.com, Verishop.com and other retailers. To learn more, visit www.cicalux.us for USA, or www.cicalux.com for the European Union.

USA retailers interested in partnering with CicaLux can contact Pro Beauty Partners at 310-230-5410 or [email protected]. For USA medical professionals, salon and spa sales inquiries, contact Alan Ehrlich at [email protected]. For international distribution and licensing inquiries, contact Marie-Noelle Thyrion at [email protected].

About CicaLux Inc. USA

California entrepreneur Michel Alvarez, CEO and creator, founded CicaLux Inc. USA to bring CicaLux-branded wearable medical devices to consumers and patients around the world. Award-winning CicaLux is available in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Egypt and Columbia, with more countries in the registration process. Visit www.cicalux.com and www.cicalux.us for more information.

