Alvarez & Marsal Adds Industry Veterans to Lead U.S. Commercial Due Diligence Practice

Jen Holland and Liz Pearsons to expand A&M's fully integrated due diligence capabilities

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, has appointed Jennifer ("Jen") Holland and Elizabeth ("Liz") Pearsons as managing directors to co-lead and expand the firm's Commercial Due Diligence (CDD) practice in the U.S. Jen and Liz join from Bain & Company, where they were both partners, to further strengthen A&M's ability to support private equity and corporate clients across the deal lifecycle, from underwriting through value creation and realization.

Jen and Liz each bring two decades of experience advising on commercial strategy, growth acceleration, and diligence execution across sectors. With their leadership, A&M will focus on delivering integrated, execution-oriented insights that go beyond traditional diligence—connecting pre-deal underwriting with post-close performance improvement to drive results.

Building on A&M's industry depth, operational edge, and performance improvement capabilities, the expanded CDD practice enables investors to grow and optimize with confidence and convert diligence insights into executable value creation. A&M's integrated diligence model brings together commercial, financial, tax, IT, HR, operational, insurance, and digital and AI diligence into a single, coordinated approach—providing investors with a comprehensive view of risk and opportunity.

Tony Alvarez II, Co-founder of A&M, said, "Our clients need integrated, digitally enabled perspectives that seamlessly connect strategy to execution. Expanding our commercial due diligence capabilities strengthens our globally integrated platform, combining deep commercial insight with operational expertise to help clients identify and realize opportunities more quickly. Jen and Liz also share our owner-operator mentality with a hands-on, results-oriented approach, which aligns with our A&M DNA."

Nick Alvarez, Managing Director and National Practice Leader of A&M Private Equity Performance Improvement (PEPI), said, "Investors require value creation with precision—from the earliest stages of diligence through realization. This expansion strengthens how we identify, quantify, and activate value creation levers upfront, aligning them with execution from day one. Jen and Liz bring the experience to further embed commercial insight into our performance improvement model—helping clients accelerate outcomes and capture synergies across the lifecycle of an investment."

Paul Aversano, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group, who also maintains oversight of the Corporate Transactions Group, added, "For more than 20 years, A&M has been dedicated to supporting our clients through their most critical transactions. The continued buildout of our commercial due diligence capabilities reflects that commitment. With Jen and Liz, we now have a fully integrated offering, beginning with commercial strategy and diligence that gives our clients an advantage in the market."

"We see a significant opportunity to redefine how diligence supports investment decisions—delivering sharper insights, greater speed, and clearer pathways to value creation," said Jen Holland. "With advances in AI and digital capabilities, now is the ideal moment to build a truly disruptive product that enables our clients to act with greater confidence."

Liz added, "A&M's reputation for execution, combined with its deep integration with performance improvement teams, creates a compelling platform for commercial due diligence. The firm's ability to bridge diligence and execution is unique in the market—and we intend to embed that DNA not only into our new CDD offering, but into a fully integrated diligence approach that surfaces value creation opportunities from day minus one."

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm renowned for its leadership, action, and results. A&M provides advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a worldwide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators, and industry authorities, A&M helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms, and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk, and unlock value at every stage of growth.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alvarez & Marsal