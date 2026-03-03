ALVAREZ & MARSAL PRIVATE WEALTH PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE A&M TRUST COMPANY

WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners ("AMPWP") and A&M Inc. announce the launch of Alvarez & Marsal Trust Company, National Association ("A&M Trust"), a fiduciary platform dedicated to providing expert fiduciary services for individuals, families, family offices, and foundations. A&M Trust continues the legacy of fiduciary excellence established by Alvarez & Marsal, which Tony Alvarez and Bryan Marsal founded in 1983.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, a jurisdiction known for its modern trust laws, A&M Trust will provide a myriad of fiduciary services, including professional trustee and estate settlement, philanthropic advisory and administration, family business and real estate, and private trust company services. A&M Trust will serve as an independent, objective advisor, navigating intricate legal, tax, and administrative issues to ensure that families' plans are executed in accordance with their intentions.

"A&M Trust is an extension of our firm's fiduciary heritage and culture of helping our clients navigate sophisticated issues," said Tony Alvarez II, Co-Founder, Alvarez & Marsal. "We are building a modern fiduciary platform where we can serve as an independent and objective advisor, execute with expertise, and serve as a trusted partner for our clients across generations."

"I have served as a fiduciary for leading businesses and wealthy families my whole career," said Peter Sacripanti, Chairman of AMPWP. "The opening of our trust company is an extension of that work. With the top talent we have hired, we are making a commitment to families that we will be there to execute at the highest level."

Jonathan Fitzgerald, Co-Founder of AMPWP and Head of Wealth Planning, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive fiduciary platform to complement wealth planning services.

"Launching our fiduciary platform reflects our view that a comprehensive fiduciary offering should complement wealth planning services," said Jonathan Fitzgerald, Co-Founder of AMPWP and Head of Wealth Planning. "By integrating our fiduciary team with our wealth planning process, we can help clients implement plans with coordinated support across trusts, estates, and other key assets."

A&M Trust will be led by Elizabeth "Beth" King as President. Beth brings nearly two decades of experience in trust and estate planning, philanthropic advisory, and fiduciary governance, including prior leadership roles at Brown Brothers Harriman and J.P. Morgan's Delaware Trust Company.

"We bring a modern approach to fiduciary services," said Beth King, President of A&M Trust Company. "Leveraging the operational expertise and fiduciary legacy of A&M, we are well-positioned to execute with the knowledge and care required to be there for our clients when they need us most. Our goal is to be the fiduciary of choice because of our client service, expertise, execution, and flexible approach."

About Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners

Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners is an independent affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal that offers advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, and family offices, including wealth planning, investment advisory, and family-office services. Through its relationships with other Alvarez & Marsal-affiliated firms, AMPWP helps clients coordinate planning and implementation across disciplines, including with Alvarez & Marsal Trust Company, National Association, A&M Tax, A&M Capital, and A&M Real Estate.

About Alvarez & Marsal Trust Company

Alvarez & Marsal Trust Company, National Association is a Wilmington, Delaware–based fiduciary platform providing trust and estate services for individuals, families, family offices, and foundations. A&M Trust's services include professional trustee and estate settlement, philanthropic advisory and administration, support for family business and real estate matters, and private trust company services. A&M Trust is an affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal and draws on the firm's fiduciary heritage and operational capabilities to help clients administer and implement complex plans.

