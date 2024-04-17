Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions Brings on Retail Real Estate Veteran Rebecca Fitts as Senior Vice President

Former Warby Parker, Leap, and Landlord Executive to Help Drive Overall Business Strategy and Pursue New Growth Opportunities and Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS), a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm with offices in New York City and Chicago, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Fitts as Senior Vice President, Business Strategy. Rebecca brings a wealth of experience, industry expertise, and an impressive track record of success in the commercial real estate sector, having held key positions at Warby Parker, Leap, and GGP/Brookfield and Westfield (now Unibail-Rodamco).

Rebecca's extensive background in real estate development, expansion, and retail solutions makes her a valuable addition to the AM-PS team. As VP of Real Estate Development and Expansion at Leap, the retail platform for modern brands, she played a pivotal role in growing the portfolio across 12 markets. Using data-focused strategies, she grew Leap's store count to over 100 stores, operating retail for more than 40 brands. While she was at Leap she created and led a team of real estate managers working by territory across the country. Prior to that, she was a member of Warby Parker's in-house real estate team where she developed and executed corporate real estate strategy and managed a portfolio of stores. Here she honed her knowledge of markets across the country, leveraging Warby's in-house data team to help support real estate decisions, and grew the store count from approximately 60 stores to over 100 locations. Rebecca's experiences provide her with a 360-degree understanding of retail and commercial real estate.

"Rebecca's exceptional track record and innovative mindset make her an invaluable asset as AM-PS continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry," said AM-PS Managing Director Matthew Krell. "We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact her leadership will have on our group and with our clients."

"AM-PS is well-positioned to capitalize on the major consumer and retail trends we're currently tracking as they offer a unique data-driven approach – and are of course backed by the well-respected global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal," said Rebecca Fitts. "I was instantly impressed with AM-PS's bullishness on retail real estate as the company is bringing a different way of working with retailers to the table. While inventory is still tight and capital expenditures are high, many retailers continue to expand because they know the value and advantages of having brick-and-mortar locations and are being opportunistic about the current landscape. I look forward to leveraging AM-PS's expertise to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

This latest announcement comes on the heels of AM-PS making significant additions to bolster their retail leasing and advisory teams, which includes the recent additions of Max Swerdloff, Christian Stanton, Lucas Kooyman, and Libby Miller.

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS) is a fully integrated commercial real estate advisory firm, providing data-driven real estate services on a local, regional and national level to both landlords and tenants. The AMPS team has completed more than 5 million square feet of commercial real estate transactions across the United States and specializes in delivering all-inclusive services to clients at every stage of their business. For tenants, this includes portfolio, market and location analysis, as well as site selection, project and transaction management, design and strategy. For landlords, the experienced team offers site and project analysis, short-and long-term leasing, property management, marketing strategy and vision.

AM-PS is a privately owned subsidiary of Alvarez & Marsal Inc. For more information, please visit: www.ampsre.com.

