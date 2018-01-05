Alveo Closes $38 Million in Series A Financing to Create Accessible Diagnostics Devices

"We are pleased to have attracted a strong syndicate of investors to Alveo. This funding accelerates our vision to provide lifesaving medical information to those who need it, at the most critical times -- with technology that is flexible, inexpensive, and accessible worldwide," said Ron Chiarello PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alveo, "Our team is focused on delivering the global health benefits that are now within reach."

About Alveo Technologies : Alveo is a pre-clinical stage medical diagnostics company that is creating a new ecosystem for the detection of diseases by breaking down the barriers between consumers, patients, donors and conventional healthcare systems. To learn more about the award-winning team and the science behind the technology visit www.alveotechnologies.com.

About Maxim Group LLC : Maxim Merchant Capital is a division of Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group and Maxim Merchant Capital, visit www.maximgrp.com.

Contact Info:

Mike Aicher

info@alveotechnologies.com

1000 Atlantic Avenue

Suite 114

Alameda, California 94501

510-749-4895

https://alveotechnologies.com

