Alveo Technologies Appoints Veteran Biotech and Diagnostics Leader to Board of Directors

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc., an infectious disease testing leader, announced today biotechnology, diagnostics and medical device executive Neil Gunn has accepted an appointment to its board of directors.

Gunn, the retired president of Roche Sequencing Solutions, and current CEO of IDbyDNA, brings more than 25 years of healthcare industry experience to Alveo, with comprehensive knowledge and experience managing global product development, strategy development and commercial operations.

Gunn joined Roche in 2008 as Head of Global Business for Roche Molecular, and in 2016 was asked to lead Roche Sequencing Solutions. In this role, Gunn led the sequencing business from an early initial concept to a high-functioning organization of 900 team members across three continents. He also integrated nine acquisitions into the business, centering each around a common vision and strategy.

Prior to Roche, Gunn's lengthy international career was predominantly focused on sales, commercial marketing and general management positions, including roles at Pall Medical Ltd., Novartis Diagnostics, and Gambro BCT. Gunn earned a Ph.D. in Marine Microbiology and a Master of Science in biology from Portsmouth University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Nottingham Trent University.

As an independent board member, Gunn will advise on overall business plans for Alveo's be.well™ at-home infectious disease testing platform. Alveo is in the process of seeking Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its be.well COVID-19 Test to allow its sale domestically, as well as developing other diagnostic tests associated with the be.well platform.

"During my decades of experience touching all points of the product development lifecycle, I've seen first-hand the many barriers that can derail commercialization strategies," said Gunn. "I'm honored to accept nomination to Alveo's board, where I look forward to offering my perspective on developing the infrastructure that will enable a successful go-to-market campaign."

"As Alveo creates what we hope will be the industry-leading platform for rapid, accessible and affordable infectious disease testing, we are fortunate to welcome a biotech and diagnostics leader of Neil's caliber to our board of directors," said Ron Chiarello, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Alveo. "With Neil's help shaping our strategy, we look forward to delivering the technology that will bring accurate and rapid infectious disease testing to everyone, anytime, everywhere."

Alveo is leading the transformation of the consumer health tech market with a low-cost, easy-to-use diagnostic platform that will change the way infectious diseases are detected and managed. With an initial focus on acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, Influenza A/B and RSV, Alveo's agile and dynamic be.well diagnostic platform can be adapted to detect a wide range of diseases that threaten public health. Affordable access to real-time results will transform the way individuals, healthcare providers and public health professionals identify and manage disease outbreaks. With be.well, we will know sooner, act faster and make better-informed decisions toward personalized intervention options that benefit individuals and the entire population.

