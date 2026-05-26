Grant marks Alveo's entry into vaccine manufacturing market, extending its molecular detection platform beyond infectious disease diagnostics.

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc. (Alveo), a leader in portable molecular sensing solutions, today announced it has been awarded a grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to explore how its platform, already in use around the globe for pathogen detection, can be used in vaccine manufacturing. The award marks Alveo's expansion into the vaccine manufacturing market, a significant milestone that extends the company's molecular platform well beyond its roots in infectious disease diagnostics, supporting animal and human health.

Alveo Technologies Secures CEPI Grant to Transform Vaccine Manufacturing Speed and Affordability Post this Alveo Sense analyzer, cartridge and mobile app

Vaccine manufacturers face growing pressure to maintain speed, scale, and consistency while meeting stringent in-process and quality control requirements. As vaccine platforms become more complex, manufacturers must identify contamination risks early, verify critical quality attributes, and support reliable batch release without making QC workflows a manufacturing constraint. In this environment, in-process testing and QC are increasingly central to production efficiency, supply continuity, and release readiness.

Alveo's platform is designed to streamline these workflows while reducing overall cost. Built on a strong foundation in infectious disease testing, the technology prioritizes simplicity, connectivity, accuracy, and affordability. The platform integrates a palm-sized analyzer for rapid nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT), a companion mobile application, and a centralized data analytics portal with geotagging and timestamping capabilities. Together, these features can accelerate time to results, reduce training demands for end users, and enable scalable data analysis across users and testing sites.

"Our technology's inherent versatility is underscored by this grant, serving as a powerful proof of concept with real-world market implications for cost-effective vaccine manufacturing," said Shaun Holt, Alveo CEO. "By enabling rapid and cost-effective in-process and QC testing, our platform has the ability to directly address critical bottlenecks in the process and expand access to essential quality control globally."

A Platform Built for Ease of Use

Alveo's platform was engineered around minimal hands-on steps, standardized readouts, short time-to-result, and an efficient cost structure. Applied to vaccine manufacturing, those core capabilities can help increase access to vaccines around the globe. Learn more about Alveo's bioprocessing capabilities.

About Alveo

At Alveo Technologies, we are reshaping diagnostics for a healthier and more sustainable future. We are the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm and in the field, clinic or manufacturing floor – helping to prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria and other pathogens. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics across a broad range of industries, we are enabling rapid detection and decision making, timely action and better outcomes at the Point of Need™. Our portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform, Alveo Sense™, employs a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide quick, affordable and accurate results. Through early pathogen detection, we help manage global animal and human health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at light speed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. To learn more, visit alveotechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Alveo Technologies, Inc.