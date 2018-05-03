Alvernia Breaks Ground on Most Ambitious Expansion in University History

In addition to a large fieldhouse and recreation center, innovative teaching and learning spaces will prepare all graduates in Alvernia's high-profile professional programs to be leaders in rapidly changing healthcare fields. The complex will become the new home for the university's physical therapy and athletic training students.

"The PLEX will feature our cutting edge inter-professional education programs that promote shared learning and integrative practices across a broad spectrum of healthcare and human service fields" said Alvernia President Thomas F. Flynn. "This approach helps students develop real world expertise within their individual disciplines while enhancing understanding of other fields and demonstrating collaborative techniques and effective communications in integrated patient care."

Plans for the new facility are a result of careful development by trustees and university leadership to ensure economic efficiency, environmental stewardship and community integration. They reflect a highly cost-effective and creative approach to holistically advance health and wellness that makes prudent use of donor and university capital while adding value to the region as well as the student experience.

"We recognize these investments are imperative to support our Doctor of Physical Therapy and other popular programs in the fast-growing health sciences fields. They are essential to enhance our position as a comprehensive regional university rooted in liberal arts education and attuned to critical workforce needs," said Flynn.

Recognizing regional community and economic benefit, the state has authorized a $500,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to help fund the project. Visitors attending Alvernia's many free community events will benefit from an additional 200 parking spaces.

