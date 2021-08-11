Alverno Laboratories Selects Ibex's AI Solution for Cancer Diagnostics

HAMMOND, Ind. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alverno Laboratories, a provider of high-quality diagnostic testing services and one of the largest integrated laboratory networks in the United States, and Ibex Medical Analytics, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced a deal to deploy Ibex's AI-powered Galen™ platform, helping pathologists provide accurate diagnosis and improved care for cancer patients.

Ibex Medical Analytics Brings AI-Driven Cancer Detection to Alverno Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Alverno Laboratories,Ibex Medical Analytics)

Pathologists play a crucial role in the detection and diagnosis of disease, with their assessments vital in reaching correct treatment decisions by oncologists. However, a rise in cancer prevalence and advances in personalized medicine have resulted in growing diagnostic complexity that significantly increases pathologists' workloads. In recent years, as pathology labs transition towards digital solutions, laboratories can implement AI enhanced workflows to improve the quality and efficiency of cancer diagnosis, resulting in better patient care.

Ibex transforms cancer diagnosis by harnessing Strong AI and machine learning technology at an unprecedented scale. Ibex's Galen platform helps pathologists improve the quality of cancer diagnosis, implement real-time quality control[1], reduce diagnosis time and boost productivity[2]. The platform was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is CE marked in Europe for breast and prostate cancer detection in multiple workflows. Galen has already demonstrated outstanding outcomes in clinical studies[3],[4], and has been deployed in labs worldwide where it is used as part of everyday clinical practice.

Alverno is one of the largest pathology laboratories in the Midwest, managing 32 hospital laboratories, and providing laboratory services to thousands of physician offices. It consults on 150,000 histological cases each year, which translates to more than 1,100,000 slides of human tissue. Alverno is among the first labs in the U.S. to implement digital pathology technologies to ease collaboration across sites and help reduce turnaround times, by deploying Philips' IntelliSite Pathology Solution as part of its routine workflow. By adding Ibex's Galen platform, pathologists at Alverno will benefit from clinical-grade AI insights available on different workflows and multiple types of tissue.

"Adopting Ibex's artificial intelligence solutions and embedding them into our diagnostic pathway will help pathologists, whose numbers are decreasing nationwide leading to an increased workload, focus on more complicated cancer diagnoses that need a trained eye," said Sam Terese, Alverno CEO. "AI is an ideal 'digital assistant' supporting pathologists diagnosing routine cases, and this AI deployment is part of our continued journey to find the most innovative products that make our patients healthier and enhance how our medical professionals work."

"We are thrilled to team up with Alverno and enable their pathologists to use state-of-the-art AI solutions to accurately detect cancer and improve quality and efficiency of diagnosis," said Joel Duckworth, Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas at Ibex. "With this roll out, Alverno is setting a new standard in cancer care quality, further proving its leadership and commitment to its patients by deploying an advanced clinical-grade AI solution to ensure the best possible outcomes. Artificial intelligence and digital pathology technologies have become an essential part of cancer care programs, and their adoption is a vision shared by both Alverno and Ibex."

About Alverno Laboratories

Alverno Laboratories, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, is one of the largest integrated laboratory networks in the United States. It owns and operates 32 hospital laboratories and supports other hospital laboratories in varying degrees throughout Illinois and Indiana, and features a central laboratory in Hammond, IN, performing both clinical and anatomic pathology. Patients are served at over forty patient service centers and through in-office phlebotomy services in many of its physician client offices. Alverno's innovative, state-of-the-art laboratory offers cost effective testing and personalized customer service, with advanced technology and testing in Precision Medicine, toxicology, pain management and other specialty testing. Alverno's on-site pathologists are part of the pathology practice of Pathology Consultants, Inc. Visit AlvernoLabs.com for more information.

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen™ platform is the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solution in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on Deep Learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information, go to www.ibex-ai.com.

