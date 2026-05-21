Alvin Su, MD, PhD, awarded 2026 OREF Career Development Grant

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) awarded the 2026 Career Development Grant, its most prestigious award, to Alvin Su, MD, PhD, of Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, and Justin Parreno, PhD, and Xinqiao Jia, PhD, of the University of Delaware. Dr Su, who is an attending orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and pediatric orthopaedics at Nemours Children's, is principal investigator for the study "Bioengineering Stratified Cartilage Through Bioinspired Matrix Stiffening." Justin Parreno, PhD, who is assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Delaware, and Xinqiao Jia, PhD, who is professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Biological Sciences at the University of Delaware, are the co-principal investigators for the study.

In describing the study, Dr. Su stated, "The study focuses on focal full-thickness cartilage defect or osteochondral defect, which are common debilitating conditions for patients who are young and active or at working age. The success of this project could potentially bring us closer to a better solution to restore their functional capacity and lifestyle."

The $300,000 grant is made possible by The Aircast Foundation and provides funding over three years to encourage investigators to commit to scientific research.

About OREF

An independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, OREF strives to improve clinical care and patient outcomes by advancing innovative research, developing new investigators, and uniting the orthopaedic community in promoting musculoskeletal health. The Foundation raises funds to support research on diseases and injuries of bones, nerves, muscles, and tendons and to enhance clinical care leading to improved health, increased activity, and a better quality of life for patients. For more information, visit oref.org or follow OREF on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation