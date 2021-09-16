Alvina Lo Named to Asian American Business Development Center's Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust Senior Vice President and Chief Wealth Strategist Alvina Lo has been named to the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award by the Asian American Business Development Center, an organization established in 1994 whose goal is to promote Asian American businesses across the United States, the firm said today. The award is designed to recognize the contributions to the U.S. economy made by Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs across various industries.

"Alvina's contributions to the wealth management industry and to our clients is very deserving of this recognition, especially as she guided many through this past year of tremendous uncertainty," says Doris Meister, executive vice president and head of Wealth Management for Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. "Our wealth clients benefit from her thought leadership, passion, and experience. Her leadership of the Emerald Family Office is inspirational to our colleagues and we congratulate her for this outstanding recognition."

As part of the Wilmington Trust Emerald Family Office & Advisory team, Alvina is responsible for wealth planning, family office services, and thought leadership development for Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management division. She oversees a national team of wealth strategists, financial planners, family office professionals, and thought leadership experts who serve as advisors to high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, and foundations and endowments. In addition to her role at the bank, Alvina is a member of M&T Bank's Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Council and the Asian Pacific American Resource Group (APARG).

"Alvina Lo has been an inspiration to me and our APARG team in her role as the Council Liaison for APARG. She performs her role to perfection, providing us with valuable advice and support to achieve our goals," says Arjun Mohan, president of APARG-Western New York. "She stood out in leading us, in our endeavor to make M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust the champion of diversity – even as hate crimes were on the rise in our communities -- and in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month in May."

Alvina holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia where she was a Thomas Jefferson Scholar. She received her JD from the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the Law Review and Order of the Coif. She also holds a Professional Tax Certificate in Estate Planning from New York University School of Law.

Alvina was most recently recognized by Crain's New York Business on their 2021 Most Notable Women in Financial Advice List and as one of Worth's Groundbreakers 2020: 50 Women Changing the World. She is a published author on estate planning and has lectured at the American Bankers Association, American Bar Association, Delaware Trust Conference, Hawaii Tax Institute, and Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit. She has been quoted in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Bloomberg, and Business Insider. She is admitted to practice law in both New York and New Jersey. She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and is a member of Women in America, a professional development group. She is also a regional committee co-chair of the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Foundation for the University of Virginia. Alvina is multi-lingual and speaks fluent Chinese-Cantonese and basic Chinese-Mandarin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust.

