Alvina Lo Recognized by Crain's New York Business as One of the Most Notable Women in Financial Advice

"We have long considered Alvina a bright star in the firmament and are gratified to see her honored by Crain's," says Doris Meister, executive vice president for Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank, and 2019 recipient of Crain's New York's Most Notable Women in Banking and Finance award. "Our Emerald and Wealth Services clients benefit from her fierce intelligence and deep experience, while her passion for improving the lives of others makes her a formidable role model for the female industry leaders of tomorrow."

As part of the Wilmington Trust and M&T Emerald Advisory Services® team, Alvina is responsible for wealth planning, strategic advice, and thought leadership development for Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management division. She oversees a national team of wealth strategists, financial planners, and thought leadership experts, who together, serve as advisors to high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, and foundations and endowments.

Alvina holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia where she was a Thomas Jefferson Scholar. She received her JD from the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the Law Review and Order of the Coif. She also holds a Professional Tax Certificate in Estate Planning from New York University School of Law.

Alvina was most recently recognized as one of Worth's Groundbreakers 2020: 50 Women Changing the World. She is a published author on estate planning matters and has lectured at the American Bankers Association, American Bar Association, Delaware Trust Conference, Hawaii Tax Institute, and Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit. She has been quoted in The New York Times and Barron's, and on Bloomberg and Business Insider. She is admitted to practice in the states of New York and New Jersey. She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and is a member of Women in America, a professional development group. She is also a regional committee co-chair of the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Foundation for the University of Virginia. Alvina is bilingual and speaks fluent Chinese-Cantonese and basic Chinese-Mandarin.

