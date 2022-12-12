Alvys Releases New AI Feature that Attaches All Relevant Text Messages to Load History

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvys, a cloud-based transportation management system made for small to midsize trucking and logistics companies, announced the release of a new feature: Smart Texting. It allows drivers and staff to text as they normally would and still attach those texts to their corresponding loads. By adding this feature to its already robust platform, Alvys makes it easier to keep track of all load related correspondence.

Thanks to new AI technology, keeping track of load correspondence is as easy as texting a friend. All relevant text messages are automatically sorted and stored on the Alvys platform. Users can retrieve these records in the future as needed.

"When I ran an asset-based brokerage, it was like text messages existed in a vacuum. There was often friction around what was communicated and when. We built this feature so all communication about a load is automatically recorded and attached to each load via AI. No more 'he said, she said' friction." - Nick Darman, CEO and Founder of Alvys

Because of AI technology, this process is as easy as texting a friend. Drivers don't want to download another app. With this new feature, drivers can sync their text messages without downloading anything. All text messages sync to the cloud-based software, so the back office can see a record of communication concerning each load. When there are payment discrepancies, accounting can pull up each load's data in Alvys and see all correspondence sent about the load. Whether accounting, dispatching, or safety all relevant parties are notified if the text pertains to them.

Here's an example from LTX Carrier: six months after delivery, the shipper filed a claim blaming the driver for damaged products. This particular driver was no longer with the company, but she texted a picture of the shipment being loaded incorrectly. Without Smart Text, the carrier would have had to pay this claim. With Smart Text, the claims department saw all relevant texts sent regarding that load including the driver's picture of the lacking load job. The carrier had the evidence needed to avoid paying for the damages.

Alvys' new Smart Text feature is available for all existing and new customers at no extra cost. All relevant text messages are automatically sorted and stored on the Alvys platform, so users can retrieve records at any future date as needed.

Media Contact:

Ava Barnes

(619) 356-7282

[email protected]

SOURCE Alvys