Alvys Releases New Feature to Quickly Determine IFTA Tax, Free for All Customers

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvys, a cloud-based transportation management system made for small to midsize trucking companies, announced the release of a new feature that helps trucking companies easily calculate International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) taxes. By adding this feature to its already robust platform, Alvys allows trucking companies to quickly determine the IFTA tax they owe each quarter.

"Most trucking companies use a third-party app to calculate IFTA tax," said Reuben Sheyko, a former dispatcher. "With Alvys, it's included with the Transportation Management System (TMS), and it's easier to use because all of the data you need is already there."

Alvys is a revolutionary new TMS designed for the underserved market of small to midsize trucking companies. Every workflow a carrier or broker touches has been architected for maximum efficiency and productivity. The cloud-based platform eliminates friction between sourcing, fulfilling, and managing loads through powerful integrations and cross department communication. Alvys stands out by saving carriers and brokers more time than any other TMS.

Whether it's dispatch, driver management, load movement, accounting, safety, or compliance, Alvys allows users to complete tasks more efficiently. This leads to staff reduction and easier asset addition, which in turn leads to higher profit margins.

Alvys' new IFTA feature is available for all existing and new customers at no extra cost. Rather than spending over an hour calculating the IFTA tax for each truck, Alvys calculates the cost in a few minutes for the entire fleet — whether that's five or 500 trucks. Alvys is able to leverage existing trip data along with ELD and fuel card integrations, eliminating the need for manual entry.

