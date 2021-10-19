Alwaleed Philanthropies Announced First Female Scouts JOTA-JOTI event in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and World Scouting

JOTA-JOTI is the world's largest digital Scout event taking place on the Internet and over the airwaves. Held every year in October, the event connects millions of young people around the world over online activities that promote friendship and global citizenship. The local event was livestreamed on Sunday, 17 th October at Princess Nourah University, featuring a dynamic programme including a live show along with non-formal education activities and global webinars. World Scouting's global partners were actively involved in the event, offering their expertise and fun activities to engage participants.

The purpose of JOTA-JOTI is to enable and encourage Scouts around the world to communicate with one another by means of amateur radio and the internet, providing a fun and educational Scouting experience and promoting their sense of belonging to a worldwide Scout Movement. The programme aims to support Scouts and non-Scouts of all ages to learn about communications technology, the values of global citizenship and how together youth can solve the most pressing challenges facing our planet with a focus on developing 21st century skills through Scouting.

"Young people are the largest generation of youth in history and investing in them is key to making them great agents of change. They have creative answers to the challenges that will define the future of our economy, environment and society. Alwaleed Philanthropies is honoured to have joined forces with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and World Scouting to mobilize youth to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, effectively improving the lives of people in Saudi Arabia and beyond," said Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies.

The JOTA-JOTI live-stream marked the first event that has come to fruition following the partnership agreement between Alwaleed Philanthropies and World Scouting– a first in the Kingdom to build structured Scout groups in Saudi universities to support women and youth involvement in Scouting locally and internationally and encourage greater participation in community volunteering within the higher education sector. The partnership agreement was aimed at aligning volunteering programs in Saudi universities with the framework of World Scouting as well as prepare students to participate in non-profit development projects.

About Alwaleed Philanthropies

For four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1,000 projects in over 189 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members, reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement (World Scouting)

Scouting is the world's leading educational youth movement, engaging millions of young people to be active citizens and create positive change in their communities. The Scout Movement is made up of more than 57 million Scouts connected together through a global membership of 172 National Scout Organizations.

