Alwaleed Philanthropies appoints Instinctif Partners to expand their regional and global presence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners has been appointed by KSA-based philanthropy giant, Alwaleed Philanthropies, which delivers vital humanitarian projects both regionally and internationally. To date, Alwaleed Philanthropies has delivered over 1,000 projects in nearly 200 countries. Instinctif Partners will expand the regional and global presence of the organisation, assist in building new partnerships with other international philanthropical leaders and elevate the position of a variety of integral programmes.

The multidisciplinary team at Instinctif Partners led by the MENA team and working closely with colleagues in London, will provide strategic counsel on corporate communication, public affairs and creative campaigns. The team also delivered a digital mapping project as part of the foundations of developing a multi-channel strategy and cementing a firm online presence.

Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia Bint Majed AlSaud, leading philanthropist and Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, commented: "I am delighted to have begun our journey with Instinctif Partners after a very successful pitch process. I was particularly impressed with the multi-channel approach developed and the scale of Instinctif Partners' international operation as we look to expand our own presence on a regional and global scale. I look forward to working more closely with them as our projects together evolve."

Samantha Bartel, Managing Partner & CEO Instinctif Partners MENA, commented: "Our team is delighted to be supporting Alwaleed Philanthropies to amplify the exceptional work they are doing globally across their four focus areas: empowering women and youth, developing communities, bringing cultures together and providing vital disaster relief. We are a team who can advise with a multi-channel approach and promote Alwaleed Philanthropies' offering on a worldwide scale, which is key for them at this time."

James Nason, Managing Partner Public Policy London, commented: "We look forward to working alongside our MENA colleagues to support the work of Alwaleed Philanthropies and ensure their voice is heard on a truly global platform and that the value of philanthropy and partnerships is understood across the region and the world."

The MENA and London teams began working with Alwaleed Philanthropies earlier this year by providing support at two major events, including Davos 2020, where they received recognition for their 40th anniversary and ongoing commitment to eradicating preventable diseases.

The team also supported them at the World Urban Forum where Her Royal Highness, Princess Lamia Bint Majed AlSaud, leading philanthropist and the Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, was appointed as UN-Habitat Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Arab States.

