ALWAYS ALPHA ANNOUNCES FIRST ACQUISITION, ENTERING TENNIS WITH COURTSIDE AND WELCOMING SLOANE STEPHENS ONTO THEIR ROSTER

Always Alpha expands into one of the most powerful global ecosystems—accelerating its mission to redefine how female athletes build careers, brands, and legacy.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Alpha, the first sports talent agency built exclusively for women, led by co-founders, CEO Cosette Chaput, Olympic legend Allyson Felix and Wes Felix, announced its first acquisition: Courtside Talent, the tennis-focused management and advisory firm founded by Casey Reede. The acquisition marks Always Alpha's official entry into tennis—one of the most globally influential and commercially sophisticated arenas in women's sports—and brings Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and cultural force Sloane Stephens onto their roster.

The move signals a major step forward in Always Alpha's strategy to build a new model of athlete representation—one centered on off-field earnings, brand building, ownership, and long-term equity. "From day one, Always Alpha was built to challenge a system that was never designed for women—and to replace it with something better," said Cosette Chaput, Co-Founder and CEO of Always Alpha. "Tennis has always been a blueprint for what's possible when women's sports are valued at a global, cultural, and commercial level. Bringing Courtside into Always Alpha, alongside a generational talent like Sloane, allows us to accelerate that vision. This is about building enduring, multi-dimensional careers—and expanding what women in sport can own, influence, and lead."

"Courtside was built on the belief that women's sports don't need fixing—the ecosystem around them does," said Casey Reede, who joins Always Alpha as Head of Strategy & Growth. In this role, she will lead revenue generation, strategic partnerships, and the continued expansion of the firm's tennis presence. With a shared philosophy, together Courtside and Always Alpha will create a model that reflects how women build multi-dimensional careers today.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for women's sports, as global investment, viewership, and brand demand continue to accelerate. Tennis, long at the forefront of that momentum, offers a natural extension of Always Alpha's vision—where sport, culture, and commerce intersect at scale. With this milestone, Always Alpha reinforces its position as the modern home for women in sport—building not just careers, but lasting influence and legacy.

SOURCE Always Alpha