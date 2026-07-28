ALWAYS BEST CARE NAMES FRANCHISE MARKETING VETERAN RACHEL VAUGHN CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Marketing leader brings more than two decades of franchise growth experience to support the senior care brand's next phase of expansion

ROCKLIN, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services names Rachel Vaughn chief marketing officer as the company invests in the next phase of growth for its franchise system and national brand.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Vaughn leads the company's marketing, brand strategy, customer experience and marketing technology initiatives. She works closely with Always Best Care's 115 franchisees to strengthen local marketing, modernize the company's marketing capabilities and help more families connect with the care they need.

Vaughn joins Always Best Care from Salon Lofts, where she served as chief marketing officer and led marketing, growth and customer experience for one of the nation's largest salon suite platforms. With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, she has helped franchise and multi-unit brands strengthen customer acquisition, modernize marketing capabilities, improve the customer experience and build scalable systems that drive long-term growth.

"Always Best Care has built its reputation by supporting local franchise owners who deliver exceptional care in their communities," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "As we continue to grow, we wanted a marketing leader who understands franchising, knows how to build brands at scale and shares our commitment to helping franchisees succeed. Rachel brings that experience along with a genuine passion for our mission, and we're excited to welcome her to the leadership team."

For Vaughn, joining Always Best Care combines two passions: helping franchise owners build successful businesses and supporting families during some of life's most important moments.

She watched her grandparents age while working to maintain the independence that meant so much to them. During her grandfather's final years, a caregiver provided not only daily support but also dignity, companionship and peace of mind for the entire family. That experience shaped the way Vaughn views the role home care plays in helping seniors age with confidence.

"Watching my grandfather receive compassionate care showed me the incredible impact caregivers have, not only on seniors but on the families who love them," said Vaughn. "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about helping entrepreneurs and franchise owners grow. Joining Always Best Care gives me the opportunity to combine that passion with work that truly changes people's lives."

Vaughn's priorities include strengthening the Always Best Care brand, modernizing the company's marketing capabilities and giving franchise owners better tools, insights and resources to grow their businesses. She also plans to leverage data and technology to improve marketing performance, strengthen local marketing efforts and help more families connect with the care they need.

"My goal is to build a marketing organization that is both mission-driven and results-oriented," Vaughn said. "When we equip our franchise owners with stronger marketing tools, better insights and proven strategies, they can build stronger local businesses and reach more families. That's how we grow our brand while expanding our impact in communities across the country."

Raised in a family of entrepreneurs and small business owners, Vaughn developed an early appreciation for the role local business owners play in strengthening their communities. That perspective continues to shape her leadership philosophy and aligns closely with Always Best Care's franchise model, where locally owned offices deliver personalized care tailored to the needs of seniors and their families.

A photo of Rachel Vaughn is available here.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 30 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year across its 150+ offices across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

Media Contact:

Tammy Delgado

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954-829-9189

SOURCE Always Best Care