ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES RETURNS TO INC. 5000 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

National Home Care Franchise Earns Spot Among the Country's Most Successful Brands of 2026

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a national home care franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping seniors and their families, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 4,430.

Always Best Care has expanded to more than 295 locations across the United States and Canada, offering non-medical in-home care, assisted living referral services, and skilled home health in select markets. Its 2026 Inc. 5000 recognition marks the brand's first appearance on the list since 2011, reflecting renewed growth as Always Best Care expands its reach, strengthens its franchise network, and responds to growing demand for senior care services.

"Returning to the Inc. 5000 is an important milestone for Always Best Care and a reflection of the strength of our entire network," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care Senior Services. "This recognition belongs to our franchise owners, who are deeply invested in their communities, and the caregivers who show up for families every day. As the need for senior care continues to grow, we have a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach while staying focused on why this company exists in the first place: helping families navigate care with the trusted guidance and quality support they deserve."

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, widely recognized as one of the most prestigious measures of entrepreneurial success. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, making inclusion a reflection of sustained performance rather than a single strong year.

Always Best Care's growth reflects the accelerating demand for in-home senior care as more older adults choose to remain in their homes and families look for trusted resources to help navigate care decisions. Across its network, Always Best Care franchise owners provide personalized, locally based support backed by the resources, technology and experience of a national system. The company continues to invest in technology, marketing, franchisee support and operational infrastructure designed to help its local offices reach and serve more families.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an important milestone, but it's not a finish line," Brown added. "We are continuing to invest in better tools, stronger marketing, and the infrastructure and support our franchise owners and teams need to grow their businesses and serve more families in their communities. We believe the opportunity ahead for Always Best Care is greater than ever."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is one of North America's leading senior care franchise organizations, providing non-medical in-home care, senior living referral services, and skilled home health services in select markets.

Built on the belief that having the right people providing the right level of care brings peace of mind to seniors and their families, Always Best Care combines compassionate local care with the strength and resources of a nationally recognized brand.

Today, the company supports families through a network of more than 115 franchisees operating 294 independently owned and operated locations across the United States and Canada, helping thousands of seniors maintain their independence, dignity and quality of life each year.

Franchise opportunities are available for entrepreneurs seeking to build purpose-driven businesses backed by an established brand, comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a proven franchise system.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse Agency

(954) 829-9189

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care