Always Brings Fibroid Education to ESSENCE Festival of Culture to Advance Menstrual Health Awareness

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/always/9409451-en-always-brings-fibroid-education-to-essence-fest

"Awareness is where change begins. For too long, many women's health issues have not received the attention, research and dialogue they deserve. Education and advocacy are essential to changing that," said KaNeeTa Kimble, Vice President of North America Always. "Fibroids affect approximately 26 million women in the United States and can develop in women across racial and ethnic backgrounds. Although fibroids are common broadly, Black women are disproportionately impacted, with up to 80% potentially developing fibroids by age 50 and often experiencing more severe symptoms and greater barriers to diagnosis and care. That's why we're proud to join ESSENCE Festival of Culture to help bring greater visibility to fibroids, create space for important conversations, and empower women with the knowledge and confidence to advocate for their health."

To raise awareness of heavy menstrual bleeding and fibroids, Always gathered industry leaders and experts for a panel discussion on the realities of heavy menstrual bleeding, the disproportionate impact fibroids have on Black women, and how healthcare professionals, advocates and brands are working together to advance period health education, innovation and empowerment. The empowering panel was moderated by OB-GYN, author & speaker Dr. Charis Chambers, also known as "The Period Doctor," with the following guest speakers:

Sateria Venable , Founder of The Fibroid Foundation

, Founder of The Fibroid Foundation Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell , MD, MAS

, MD, MAS Alexzandra Spatholt , Director of Feminine Care R&D, P&G

, Director of Feminine Care R&D, P&G Angel Beasley, Executive Director of Merchandising-Health & Wellness, CVS Health

Additional Onsite Activations Included:

Always Flow State Studio: Guests explored the "Know Your Flow" exhibit, featuring educational panels and detailed Q&As designed to help women better understand heavy menstrual bleeding, fibroids, and their potential impact on overall health. Attendees also had the opportunity to test their knowledge and win prizes through an interactive spin-the-wheel experience. The experience served as a hub for connection to learn, empower, and encourage women to better understand their menstrual health and how to advocate for their well-being.

Guests explored the "Know Your Flow" exhibit, featuring educational panels and detailed Q&As designed to help women better understand heavy menstrual bleeding, fibroids, and their potential impact on overall health. Attendees also had the opportunity to test their knowledge and win prizes through an interactive spin-the-wheel experience. The experience served as a hub for connection to learn, empower, and encourage women to better understand their menstrual health and how to advocate for their well-being. Talking Circle: Following the panel event, attendees sat down for an open and intimate discussion with panelists to reflect on the impact heavy menstrual bleeding and fibroids have on daily life and to offer personal insights to help support and empower other women. Panelists stressed the importance of understanding your flow to help find the right care, routines, and products for your unique experience. The conversation ended with a call for women to speak about their journeys, symptoms, product experiences and more, to normalize conversations and build trusted communities for women.

By bringing together healthcare experts, advocates and consumers, Always and The Fibroid Foundation reinforced their shared commitment to advancing menstrual health education and expanding access to trusted resources so women can live more confidently every day. Always also shared information about its innovative period products designed especially for heavy flow and overnight needs.

FAQs

Why did Always activate at ESSENCE Festival of Culture?

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is known for fostering sisterhood, personal growth, community leadership and more through impactful conversations and immersive experiences, representing a powerful cultural moment for Always to connect directly with women and spark important conversations around menstrual health, heavy menstrual bleeding and fibroid awareness. Through its sponsored collaboration with The Fibroid Foundation, Always is providing education, resources and support for women who experience heavy periods and fibroids, while also highlighting new and innovative Always products specifically designed for heavy flow and overnight protection.

What were the biggest takeaways from Always Heavy Flow + Fibroid Panel Discussion?

The panel highlighted the significant impact heavy menstrual bleeding and fibroids have on women's everyday lives, particularly within the Black community. Panelists emphasized the importance of recognizing symptoms, seeking medical care early, and advocating for one's health. The discussion also explored how healthcare professionals, advocates, and brands can work together to improve access to trusted health information and connect women with resources and period product solutions that support their well-being.

What were the biggest takeaways from the Always Flow State Studio?

The Always Flow State Studio featured educational and experiential elements, encouraging attendees to learn more about fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding, including fibroid symptoms, menstrual pad solutions, including Always Maxi Pad Size 6 & ZZZ Overnight Period Underwear for heavy flow and overnight needs, how fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding affect women, particularly Black women, and more. As attendees learned more about potential symptoms and solutions, they also participated in giveaway opportunities, including about 26,000 Always menstrual health products, CVS Vitamin D samples and more.

What Always products were featured for heavy menstrual bleeding?

Always ® Maxi Pad Size 6: Always Maxi Pad Size 6 is the brand's most absorbent maxi pad, designed specifically for heavy-flow needs. The product absorbs 75% more and features a 3X larger back compared to Always Maxi Size 2, helping provide enhanced coverage where consumers need it most. It also features LeakGuard Barriers for clot defense.

Maxi Pad Size 6: Always Maxi Pad Size 6 is the brand's most absorbent maxi pad, designed specifically for heavy-flow needs. The product absorbs 75% more and features a 3X larger back compared to Always Maxi Size 2, helping provide enhanced coverage where consumers need it most. It also features LeakGuard Barriers for clot defense. Always® ZZZ Overnight Period Underwear: For overnight protection, Always ZZZ Overnight Period Underwear absorbs as much as five leading Ultra-Thin Overnight pads compared to Always Ultra-Thin Overnight Size 4, eliminating the need for backup protection. Due to its secure fit, it stays securely in place throughout the night, delivering comfort and 360° leakage protection no matter how you sleep.

*Period products can help manage heavy flow and overnight needs. Anyone experiencing heavy or disruptive bleeding should consider speaking with a healthcare professional.

ABOUT ALWAYS

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences, with a commitment to safety, quality, and performance. For over 40 years, Always has been supporting women in every phase of their lives. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

ABOUT THE FIBROID FOUNDATION

The Fibroid Foundation is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women living with uterine fibroids. Through education, advocacy, and patient-centered support, The Fibroid Foundation works to reduce disparities in care, advance research and accelerate progress toward better interventions and outcomes. Women seeking information and educational resources can learn more at FibroidFoundation.org/HMB.

SOURCE Procter and Gamble (P&G)