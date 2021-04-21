Always Compassionate Home Care Welcomes Wellness Home Care to Its Team

ÈAlways Compassionate Home Care acquires Wellness Home Care" Tweet this

To gain a competitive edge in the industry, ACHC is implementing crucial protocols for the purpose of building a more efficient quality home care system that sets it apart from competitors. The company's state-of-the-art digitalized information system allows for efficient and seamless communication of patient information between caregivers and managed care organizations and care managers. Additionally, this system helps streamline human resourcing for employees and onboarding processes, and also provides digitized, detailed nursing reports for hospitals and care managers. On the "home care" side of the business, ACHC has developed alternative treatment and care models by integrating the unique skills of private duty nurses, therapists, and regular home health aides in an effort to allow patients who have more challenging conditions to be cared for in their own homes. Joining forces with Wellness Home Care strengthens our company even further towards becoming New York's premier home health care service provider.

"We at Always Compassionate feel privileged to build upon the outstanding team and practice developed by Wellness Home Care over the years," said Victor Holten, President of Always Compassionate Home Care. "We look forward to expanding our footprint in the Hudson Valley region to better meet the needs of the New York population."

ABOUT ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE

Always Compassionate Home Care, Inc. is a home health care company headquartered in Melville, New York. The company provides personal care, private duty nursing, clinical care, and related home care services throughout New York State as a licensed home care services agency by the New York State Department of Health. Its advanced technology platform allows for efficient and seamless communication of patient information between the continuum of caregivers, health plans, and family members.

