ALWAYS DISCREET AND TABITHA BROWN EMPOWER WOMEN WITH BLADDER LEAKS AFTER DISCOVERING NEARLY 90% OF THEM ARE HELD BACK IN LIFE

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study2, 88% of women who experience bladder leaks are held back from everyday moments and activities such as grocery shopping, traveling, working out, playing with their kids or even laughing. When it comes to support, only a third of women feel comfortable openly discussing bladder leaks with family and friends, even though nearly 80% say hearing from other women dealing with bladder leaks would make them feel more open about it. Learning this, Always Discreet partnered with Tabitha Brown to help empower women who experience bladder leaks to not be held back any longer.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/always-discreet/9290251-en-always-discreet-tabitha-brown-empower-women

"I've always been an advocate for empowering women to live life, speak openly, and lead by example, even if it's hard," said actress, New York Times bestselling author and vegan food personality, Tabitha Brown. "You never know who needs to hear your story, or who can silently benefit from your openness, and this campaign allows me to carry that philosophy through. This is a moment for change, and I'm proud to share my story in hopes I can encourage other women who experience bladder leaks to not be held back any longer. It's our time now.

Brown put out a national call on September 30th, asking women who experience bladder leaks what they would do if bladder leaks weren't holding them back. The responses supported many of Always Discreet's recent survey findings and provided real-life context around how women's lives are impacted:

"I'd laugh harder – laughing after 45 is like playing roulette!" – 73% of survey respondents said they would love to laugh more.

"Jump with my kid at the trampoline park" – 80% of survey respondents shared they just want to play with their kids/grandkids more.

"Omg I would love to go to a spin class with my girls instead of having to do it at home because of bladder leaks #momlifebelike" – relatable for the 59% of women who simply want to go to the gym and/or attend fitness classes more often.

"Going on any type of car ride without having to constantly stop" – in line with 76% of survey respondents who agree they could drive anywhere without worrying.

"Wear sexier dresses on date night" – in line with the 63% of survey respondents who said the same thing.

Stemming from the volume of responses, Always Discreet immediately jumped in to help make some of those aspirations come to life through gifts like comedy show tickets, dance classes, workout apparel and gear such as shoes, watches and bikes. Always Discreet's efforts to turn those wants into a reality celebrates the first step in diminishing limitations caused by bladder leaks.

"We knew that bladder leaks negatively affect women, but we wanted to know more about the depth and gravity to which bladder leaks alter women's lives," said Balaka Niyazee, Senior Vice President of P&G Feminine Care North America. "The data from our survey speaks for itself, as we're seeing women who simply want to do normal, everyday things like travel, laugh more or work out. But there was also concerning data about how bladder leaks are holding women back from major life decisions or choices they would wish to make. We're honored to join Tabitha on this journey of empowering women to live life to the fullest, and you can with Always Discreet which absorbs leaks and odors in seconds."

In addition to teaming up with Tabitha Brown, Always Discreet is joining forces with 50+ additional women who will drive open conversations across social channels, lead by example and pursue the activities from which they've been held back. Join in on the conversation and show us how you're living life to the fullest using #DiscreetDryRun.

Always Discreet aspires for every woman who has experienced bladder leaks to be aware of, have easy access to, and purchase without hesitation, the best bladder leak products for her needs. Always Discreet provides bladder leak protection up to zero leaks, zero odor and zero feel.

ABOUT ALWAYS DISCREET

Always Discreet is an incontinence brand that strives to create the best bladder leak and incontinence products that offer incredible protection without compromise. Always Discreet has designed its products with input from more than 10,000 women with bladder leaks and have heard from them first-hand that they deserve better bladder leak solutions, better support, and better information. Always Discreet product-lineup includes Liners & Pads, as well as Underwear in Classic, Boutique, and Sensitive collections. To learn more about Always Discreet products, visit us at https://alwaysdiscreet.com/en-us/incontinence-products.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

To conduct this study, Always Discreet™ partnered with MSL and independent research agency, Reputation Leaders. Results were collected in June 2024 through an online survey with 1000 US women, all aged between 45-65 and self-reporting as experiencing either regular or occasional bladder leaks. In addition, nine US women in the same age range, also experiencing bladder leaks, were invited to take part in one-to-one in-depth interviews (recruited via the Suzy.com panel).

