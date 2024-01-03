ALWAYS DISCREET PARTNERS WITH TARAJI P. HENSON TO TACKLE A COMMON BUT OFTEN-UNADDRESSED PERIMENOPAUSE SYMPTOM - BLADDER LEAKS

A survey conducted by Always Discreet found that 54% of women who experience bladder leaks say they didn't know what was happening to their body when their bladder leaks first began. 1

CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Discreet, Procter & Gamble's bladder leak protection brand, is on a mission to empower women to live life to the fullest by partnering with Oscar-nominated actress, producer and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson, to bring awareness and normalization to the perimenopause journey and the common experience that often goes unaddressed – bladder leaks.

According to The North American Menopause Society, it was reported that by the year 2025, the number of postmenopausal women is expected to rise to 1.1 billion worldwide,2 yet 83% of women know almost nothing about the transitional life stage that occurs before menopause, perimenopause.3

"For many women, major life stages such as puberty, first periods, and motherhood are surrounded with conversation. Yet when it comes to perimenopause, this knowledge exchange is limited. Women are left unprepared for typical physical changes – this is especially true when it comes to bladder leaks, which is a common experience that 1 in 2 women over the age of 18 will experience in their lifetime,4" said Balaka Niyazee, Senior Vice President of P&G Feminine Care North America.

To help prepare women and combat stigma, the Always Discreet "I Wish I Knew" video series brings together Henson and a group of women to discuss their perimenopausal experience openly. Together, the women candidly speak about the symptoms they expected, as well as the ones they didn't such as bladder leaks. Their conversation unpacks the effect of bladder leaks on their lifestyle, as well as the relief that proper protection like Always Discreet provides as they navigate their changing bodies.

The impact of bladder leaks for women can be significant. Further insights from the Always Discreet 2023 survey uncovered that:

70% of women say they would feel less alone in their experience if they knew other women were going through the same thing.

Nearly three-quarters of women who experience bladder leaks (73%) avoided going somewhere or doing something because of their bladder leaks.

81% of women who experience bladder leaks said it negatively impacted their overall confidence.

77% of women who experience bladder leaks said it negatively affected their ability to exercise or other physical activity.

"I vividly remember my journey with perimenopause. I didn't know what was happening to me," said Taraji P. Henson. "I did not experience bladder leaks, but I was experiencing a lot of other symptoms. We don't talk enough about how women's bodies continue to change and it leaves us confused, frustrated, and feeling alone. I'm passionate about women living confidently and feeling empowered which is why I'm proud to partner with Always Discreet."

Always Discreet aspires for every woman who has experienced bladder leaks to be aware of, have easy access to, and purchase without hesitation, the best incontinence products for her needs. With "I Wish I Knew," Always Discreet encourages women everywhere to join in the conversation, seek answers to their questions and find protection that meets their unique needs.

