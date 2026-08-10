Always Discreet Teams Up with NFL Moms to Keep Women in the Moment Without Fear of Bladder Leaks

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/always-discreet/9413051-en-always-discreet-teams-up-with-nfl-moms

"No woman should ever have to step back from the moments that matter most due to the fear of bladder leaks, whether it's cheering wildly on game day, celebrating a family milestone or simply enjoying everyday life," said Melissa Suk, Vice President of Adult Incontinence North America at Procter & Gamble. "We're proud to partner with three incredible NFL moms, who know firsthand what it's like to experience the fear of bladder leaks, to show how feeling protected and confident in bladder leak protection lets women reclaim the joy and freedom of celebrating life's moments to the fullest."

Moms know the importance of never missing the moment: they show up for every game through rain, shine, snow and sleet because nothing keeps them from supporting their kids, even when they are all grown up. Always Discreet has partnered with NFL moms Elisha Jarrett (Brady Jarrett, Chicago Bears), Angela Burns (Brian Burns, New York Giants) and Katie DeJean (Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles) to share their personal stories and show how, with trusted leak protection, women can stay in the moment and celebrate to the fullest, leaving fear of bladder leaks on the sidelines.

As part of the campaign, Always Discreet will be featured in national TV and digital advertising spots during select prime time NFL games starting this preseason. The brand will also be popping up at select NFL games across the country offering live game-day activations and tailgating experiences.

"Women make up nearly half of all NFL fans and are a vital part of the energy, passion and community that defines the game-day experience," said NFL Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Tracie Rodburg. "We're thrilled that Always Discreet's campaign will help our female fans confidently show up to support their team."

Always Discreet is thoughtfully designed to deliver advanced bladder leak protection women can rely on every day—from everyday routines to life's most meaningful experiences. Its RapidDry™ technology locks leaks in seconds and features a unique core that turns liquid to gel for up to zero leaks and zero odor.

Always Discreet is flexible, with an incredibly thin design and discreet, barely-there feel that stays comfortably in place. Offering a range of sizes and absorbencies to meet individual needs, the incontinence brand helps women feel confident and comfortable.

Visit AlwaysDiscreet.com to learn more about bladder leak protection solutions and the "Protect the Moment" campaign.

What is the Always Discreet "Protect the Moment" campaign?

"Protect the Moment" is a campaign designed to spotlight a hidden issue: for many women who experience bladder leaks, fear of the "what-ifs" can make it difficult to stay fully present. Always Discreet is helping women reclaim can't-miss moments with trusted leak protection, empowering them to show up confidently and leave bladder leak worries on the sidelines.

What does Always Discreet aim to achieve with the "Protect the Moment" campaign?

Always Discreet wants to "Protect the Moment", helping women reclaim the joy of every clap, cheer and hug without bladder leaks holding them back. Always Discreet provides trusted leak protection, empowering women to show up confidently, stay fully present and leave the fear of leaks on the sidelines.

Why did Always Discreet partner with NFL moms?

Moms never miss a moment: they show up for every game through rain, shine, snow and sleet because nothing keeps them from supporting their kids, even when they are all grown up. Always Discreet has partnered with NFL moms to show how, with trusted leak protection, you can stay in the moment and celebrate to the fullest, leaving bladder leaks on the sidelines.

What is the difference between Always Discreet and Always menstrual liners and pads?

While designed by Always, the #1 trusted pad brand, Always Discreet pads are designed specifically for bladder leaks. They convert liquid to gel to absorb five times more than a pad to keep you drier.

ABOUT ALWAYS DISCREET

From the designers of Always, the #1 trusted pad brand, Always Discreet is an incontinence brand that strives to create the best bladder leak and incontinence products that offer incredible protection without compromise. Always Discreet has designed its products with the input of more than 10,000 women with bladder leaks and is on a mission to give them better bladder leak solutions, better support and better information. The Always Discreet product lineup includes Liners and Pads, as well as Underwear in Classic, Boutique and Postpartum collections. To learn more about Always Discreet products, visit us at https://alwaysdiscreet.com/en-us/incontinence-products.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

* Source: "Post-Pandemic Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Among Women in the United States and Associated Risk Factors," International Urogynecology Journal.

SOURCE Procter & Gamble