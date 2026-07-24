Procter & Gamble Brings Disaster Relief to West Virginia Residents Affected by Flash Flooding

P&G, Together with Matthew 25: Ministries and Walmart, Provides On-Site Showers and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services in Buckhannon, West Virginia

News Summary

Essential Relief: The P&G Disaster Relief Program is deploying free mobile laundry services, hot showers, and personal care and hygiene products to those affected by powerful storms and flooding in north-central West Virginia, in collaboration with disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries and Walmart.

The P&G Disaster Relief Program is deploying free mobile laundry services, hot showers, and personal care and hygiene products to those affected by powerful storms and flooding in north-central West Virginia, in collaboration with disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries and Walmart. Operation Details: Relief operations begin Friday, July 24 at 9:00 am ET, at Walmart Supercenter #2809 (100 Buckhannon Xrds, Buckhannon, WV 26201).

Relief operations begin Friday, July 24 at 9:00 am ET, at Walmart Supercenter #2809 (100 Buckhannon Xrds, Buckhannon, WV 26201). Free Public Access: Laundry and shower services are free of charge to affected families and first responders (up to two loads of laundry per household).

Laundry and shower services are free of charge to affected families and first responders (up to two loads of laundry per household). Accessible Facilities: Shower trailers have private bathroom and shower units, including ADA-compliant ones, and a Pampers diaper-changing station. Individual personal care products from trusted P&G brands such as Olay, Old Spice, and Pantene are available for use.

Shower trailers have private bathroom and shower units, including ADA-compliant ones, and a Pampers diaper-changing station. Individual personal care products from trusted P&G brands such as Olay, Old Spice, and Pantene are available for use. Media Access: Media are welcome on-site for interviews, photos, and video capture; contact details are listed below.

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble is activating the P&G Disaster Relief Program in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to support families and first responders following recent catastrophic storms and flash flooding in the region. In collaboration with international humanitarian and disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries and Walmart, P&G is providing free mobile laundry services, hot showers, and essential personal care and cleaning products beginning Friday, July 24.

This week, powerful storms brought more than seven inches of rain to north-central West Virginia. The heavy rainfall caused flash flooding, mudslides, road blockages, hazardous conditions, and widespread damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

For more than a century, P&G has supported communities during times of disaster by providing everyday essential products and services that help restore comfort, hope, and a sense of normalcy. Together with longstanding partners like Matthew 25: Ministries and Walmart, the P&G Disaster Relief Program helps make the road to recovery a little easier through the same trusted products families rely on every day.

What emergency relief services are being deployed?

To support the community's recovery, P&G is deploying:

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, which provides free, full-service laundry to affected families and responders. Residents can bring up to two loads of clothing per household to be washed, dried, and folded. All washable clothing types will be accepted, except for heavy bedding.

mobile laundry unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, which provides free, full-service laundry to affected families and responders. Residents can bring up to two loads of clothing per household to be washed, dried, and folded. All washable clothing types will be accepted, except for heavy bedding. Mobile shower trailers are available, featuring bathroom and shower units, including ADA-compliant ones, and a Pampers diaper-changing station. Individual personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner, and body wash from trusted P&G brands like Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, and Pantene, and freshly laundered towels are available for use on-site. All units are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each use.

are available, featuring bathroom and shower units, including ADA-compliant ones, and a Pampers diaper-changing station. Individual personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner, and body wash from trusted P&G brands like Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, and Pantene, and freshly laundered towels are available for use on-site. All units are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each use. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits directly into impacted communities. These kits include everyday essentials and cleaning products from brands like Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide, Venus, and Zevo.

Where and when can residents access services?

Relief teams will begin collecting laundry and deploy shower and restroom services on Friday, July 24 at 9:00 am ET. Operations will continue daily from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET (or until daily capacity is reached) at Walmart Supercenter #2809 (100 Buckhannon Xrds, Buckhannon, WV 26201).

"P&G exists to serve consumers through trusted products that meet their everyday needs, and that commitment extends to times of disaster like this," said Claude Zukowski, Senior Director, Community Impact, P&G. "By bringing our mobile laundry and shower services and essential personal care and hygiene products to communities impacted by the recent flooding in West Virginia, we can help restore a sense of comfort and routine for families and first responders so they can focus on recovery."

For real-time operational updates, capacity notifications, and scheduling changes, please visit Matthew 25: Ministries on Instagram and the Matthew 25: Ministries Disaster Page.

Media Contacts

Media are welcome on-site for interviews, photos, and video capture. Please contact:

ABOUT P&G: P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

ABOUT THE P&G DISASTER RELIEF PROGRAM: For decades, P&G has played a leading role in supporting communities impacted by natural disasters by mobilizing essential products and services from trusted P&G brands, in close partnership with nonprofit and retail partners. This includes Tide Loads of Hope, P&G's mobile laundry program founded in 2005, which offers free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Tide Loads of Hope has become a core component of P&G's disaster response efforts, with deployments in response to major emergencies across the United States. Please visit P&G's Disaster Relief website to learn more.

SOURCE Procter & Gamble