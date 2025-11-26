Always Donates 1 Million Pads to Feeding America® to Support Communities This Holiday Season

Donation provides essential period products to girls and women across the U.S.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Always, the leading menstrual care brand from Procter & Gamble, is donating 1 million period pads to Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Through this donation, Always is helping make period care more accessible for girls and women who face barriers to consistent products, reaching them through Feeding America's network of family and community organizations.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/always/9368551-en-always-donates-one-million-pads-to-feeding-america

For many, this time of year can bring added stress as they work to meet everyday needs. Limited access to feminine hygiene care can exacerbate these challenges – affecting health, wellbeing, and confidence. By providing these products, Always empowers women and girls to navigate life's demands without worrying about scarcity, allowing them to focus on celebrating the season with family and friends.

"For more than 40 years, Always has stood beside generations of girls and women, championing their confidence and well-being," said Balaka Niyazee, senior vice president of North America feminine care at Procter & Gamble.

"Yet too many still face barriers — including the one in five girls in the U.S. who have missed school or left early because they didn't have access to period products, which remain among the most requested non-food items at food banks. Building on our long-standing commitment to support our communities, Always has delivered tens of millions of period products across the U.S. to help remove this barrier to education and confidence. This holiday donation through the Feeding America network will reach households across the country, including communities where access to these essentials is most limited, underscoring our continued dedication to supporting girls and women nationwide."

Through its partnership with Feeding America, Always helps deliver feminine hygiene items to food banks and pantries nationwide — a critical network that supports everyone facing difficult trade-offs between food, hygiene and other necessities. This year's donation supports the communities by expanding access to the menstrual care goods that people rely on year-round.

"At a time when many families are facing uncertainty and managing tough choices such as balancing food with other essentials, we are grateful for long-standing partners like Always who understand that prioritizing dignity and increasing access to resources is critical to supporting overall health and wellbeing," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Through their generosity, we can help ensure neighbors in communities across the country have the resources they need to thrive this holiday season and beyond."

Why is Always partnering with Feeding America?

Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Through a nationwide network of food banks and pantries, they help deliver food and resources to families who need them, making it an effective partner in expanding access to period products. Through this partnership, Always supports empowering women and girls by ensuring they have the essential resources they need to maintain health, dignity, and confidence.

What impact will the Always period pad holiday donation to Feeding America have?

This donation will help girls, women and families access necessary period products, while supporting dignity and well-being. Through the Feeding America network, this distribution will directly reach impacted communities and their foodbanks.

How does the partnership between Always and Feeding America work?

Always supplies period products, and Feeding America distributes them through a nationwide network of food banks and pantries. This ensures the resources reach people who need them most.

How long have Always and Feeding America partnered together?

Always has partnered with Feeding America since 2018 and has helped provide tens of millions of period products to people who may not otherwise have access.

About Always®

Always®, the world's leader in period protection, offers a wide range of period care pads, liners and underwear designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. The Always line of period products includes Always Infinity™ Flexfoam, Always Ultra Thin, Always Maxi, Always Radiant Flexfoam, Always Pocket Flexfoam, Always Pure Cotton, Always ZZZ and Always Liners. Always is on a mission to help stop the drop in confidence girls experience at puberty. For over 40 years, Always has been empowering girls globally, bringing superior period protection and period education to millions of puberty-aged girls. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase fair access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living, and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

