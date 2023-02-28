Always Provide High Power Output, Huntkey will Launch a New Tower Power Strip in the US

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey is expected to launch the new tower power strip SMD907C in the United States in June. It can be widely used for home, office, or other places. At present, the product is still in the research and development stage. Compared with the same type of products of other brands on the market, this power strip mainly solves the problems of fast charging and overload protection.

The fast charge function ensures the charging efficiency

Huntkey Tower Power Strip SMD907C has a fast charge function and surge protection. The picture is for reference only.

During the product research stage, Huntkey found that there are very few products with fast charging functions on Amazon's tower power strips, but the market demand is large. By browsing Amazon's product reviews, users often mention that the charging speed is too slow. When the ordinary USB ports(without fast charging function) are charging electric devices at the same time, there will be a situation where there is almost no output at one USB port. For example, a tower power strip has three ordinary USB charging ports. When the three ports are charging the device at the same time, the output of one of the ports will be 5V0.1A, while the normal output should be 5V2.4A. As a result, the charging speed will be very slow, even if the user charges the battery for a long time, the actual power will not increase. In order to solve this problem, the USB-C port of SMD907C has a fast charging function, so it is guaranteed that the charging speed will not be slow when multiple USB ports are used at the same time.

Overload protection ensures the user safety

Many power strips will become hot when charging the device and power strips with poor quality may even burn. When there are many electrical outlets charging at the same time, the potential risk of a tower power strip is higher. In order to ensure the safety of users, Huntkey provides overload protection and overheat protection functions and uses ABS flame retardant material. The U.S. ETL test standard requires that when the power strip is used at an ambient temperature of 25℃, and all outlets/USB ports of the power strip are charging the device, the temperature of the power strip itself will not exceed 55℃ to pass the test. Huntkey has a higher requirement than the ETL test standard in the United States because it can still pass the test when the ambient temperature is at an initial temperature of 35℃. This shows that even in the hot summer, users can use this power strip without any worries.

Product information

Tower Power Strip SMD907C

9 outlets, 1 USB-C port +2 USB-A ports, 6 feet extension cord

Surge protection

Overload protection

USB input: 120-240vol

USB output: see below

USB-C: 36W (5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A)

USB-A: 12W (5V2.4A)

USB-A+USB-A: 12W (5V2.4A)

USB-A1/USB-A2+USB-C: 32W total max (5V2.4+5V3A, 9V2A, 12V1.67A)

USB-A1+USB-A2+USB-C: 32W total max (5V2.4+5V3A, 9V2A, 12V1.67A)

2-year warranty on Amazon

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: [email protected]

Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Huntkey