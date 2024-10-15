alwaysAI Partners With Eagle Eye Networks to Deliver Advanced Computer Vision Applications Across Enterprises

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, alwaysAI, a leader in computer vision solutions, announced a technical integration with Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance. The integration of alwaysAI's computer vision technology to the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) empowers customers to leverage a wide range of advanced computer vision applications.

alwaysAI's computer vision applications can detect people, objects, and events in real-time, offering critical insights for enterprise businesses in retail, transportation, restaurants, warehousing and logistics, and other industries. Additionally, alwaysAI's event capture technology enables customers to document significant events for future analysis, utilize advanced analytics to generate actionable insights, and set up automated alerts and notifications. Businesses use these capabilities to implement practical improvements in real-time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Eye Networks to bring our advanced computer vision applications to their industry-leading video surveillance platform," said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI. "This collaboration empowers enterprises across various sectors to harness the full potential of computer vision, driving smarter decisions and improved operations."

"Eagle Eye Networks customers can now leverage alwaysAI's powerful computer vision capabilities using their existing surveillance systems," said Tijmen Vos, Eagle Eye Networks VP of Product Management. "The seamless integration delivers real-time monitoring, analytics, and actionable insights that enhance productivity, security, and operational efficiency."

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers' security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at https://www.een.com .

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® offers world-class, customizable computer vision solutions that provide the real-time, actionable data needed to help businesses across all industries improve their operations. We help you work smarter. For more information, schedule a meeting with an AI Expert .

