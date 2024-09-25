alwaysAI Partners With Industry Leaders to Drive AI Innovation in Mining and Beyond

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision AI is rapidly becoming a must-have for key industries across the globe. alwaysAI, a pioneer in Vision AI technology, is proud to announce several strategic collaborations with industry leaders, including Cognizant, Becker Mining Systems, Instituto De Ingenieros De Minas Del Perú (IIMP), MAC Distribución, Servicios y Proyectos Mineros de Mexico, Blaize, Eagle Eye Networks, and VSA Capital. These collaborative efforts aim to bring cutting-edge computer vision solutions to enhance productivity, safety, and efficiency.

Visionary Partnerships and Collaborations for a Transformative Future

alwaysAI's state-of-the-art Vision AI technology is set to redefine industry standards across mining, manufacturing, and other critical sectors. By harnessing the power of AI, these collaborations will unlock new levels of operational excellence and innovative capabilities.

Cognizant brings its deep expertise in digital transformation to the table. "Our partnership with alwaysAI will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven insights across multiple domains, enhancing decision-making and operational agility," noted Sushant Warikoo, SVP & Business Unit Head Retail of Cognizant.

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency in Mining

Becker Mining Systems sees immense potential in applying Vision AI to underground mining operations. "The ability to monitor and analyze conditions in real-time will significantly improve safety and productivity in mining operations," stated Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Wegener, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Becker Mining Systems AG.

"Instituto De Ingenieros De Minas Del Perú (IIMP), with over 76 years of contributions to the mining sector, sees alwaysAI's Vision AI as a transformative force for the Peruvian mining industry," said Carlos Diez Canseco, General Manager of IIMP. "Our mission is to provide our members with innovative ideas and practical applications of AI in mining. By forging collaborative partnerships with top-tier experts, we bring state-of-the-art technology into Peru. We plan to host a series of workshops with various mining companies and entities, introducing alwaysAI's world-class expertise in Vision AI to enhance operations, health, and safety. This educational initiative ensures that the Peruvian mining industry remains at the forefront of innovation, benefiting from globally recognized leaders in computer vision for mining."

Alejandra Arenas Tapia and PGeo. Ramón Hiram Luna Espinoza bring unparalleled expertise and connections within the mining sector. "Our collaboration with alwaysAI enables us to introduce cutting-edge Vision AI solutions to key industry players, significantly enhancing safety standards in mining through real-time monitoring," said Alejandra Arenas Tapia, Gerente de Mercadotecnia at MAC Distribución. "With alwaysAI's technology, we are positioned to transform mining productivity by optimizing operations, boosting efficiency, and streamlining processes," added PGeo. Ramón Hiram Luna Espinoza, President and Founder of Servicios y Proyectos Mineros de Mexico. "We are excited to be part of this revolutionary shift in mining technology."

Innovative Hardware and Video Solutions

Blaize, a provider of purpose-built, AI-enabled edge computing solutions, sees the integration as a significant step. "We are excited about our collaboration, which will focus on integrating alwaysAI's computer vision technology and remote deployment capabilities with Blaize's cutting-edge graph streaming processor and edge devices, making seamless edge deployments more accessible for enterprises worldwide," stated Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize.

Eagle Eye Networks, a global leader in cloud video surveillance, believes AI can help businesses optimize security and operations. Tijmen Vos, Eagle Eye Networks VP of Product Management said, "The integration of alwaysAI's Vision AI to the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS will bring new real-time monitoring, customizable analytics, and actionable insights to business customers that will enhance productivity, security, operational efficiency, and ROI."

A Unified Vision for the Future

"VSA Capital views Vision AI as a transformative technology, particularly in sectors like mining and energy, where real-time data analysis can significantly enhance safety, efficiency, and operational performance. This will be a game-changer for businesses operating in these critical areas. The fact that it will increase revenues significantly ahead of any costs makes it a compelling technology for any company," stated Andrew Monk, CEO of VSA Capital.

"alwaysAI is thrilled to collaborate with such visionary leaders across various industries," said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI. "Together, we will drive the adoption of Vision AI to create smarter, safer, and more efficient operations. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey."

These partnerships and collaborations mark a significant milestone for alwaysAI as it continues to lead the way in AI innovation, empowering industries with advanced technology to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

