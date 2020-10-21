AlwaysOn Digital, LLC Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlwaysOn Digital, LLC, a business specializing in digital advertising solutions for brands and agencies worldwide, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization - NY, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"The WBENC Certification and ability to be part of an organization dedicated to supporting women-owned businesses aligns with our mission to elevate women in the workplace," says Kym Insana, Founder and President of the company. "We are thrilled to partner with companies committed to diversity."

WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization – NY is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About AlwaysOn Digital, LLC:

Founded in 2016, AlwaysOn Digital, LLC enables the world's leading brands access to activate addressable media creating time and cost efficiencies. The team is focused on maniacal service related to media, staffing resources, and delivering business outcomes. To learn more about AlwaysOn Digital, please visit www.getalwayson.com

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

