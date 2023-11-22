ALXN2040 (danicopan) Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2032 - An Investigational, First-in-Class, Oral Proximal Factor D Inhibitor Developed by Achillion

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Danicopan Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Danicopan Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about danicopan for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the danicopan for PNH in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the danicopan for PNH. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the danicopan market forecast analysis for PNH in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PNH.



Drug Summary



ALXN2040 (also known as danicopan) is an investigational, first-in-class, oral proximal factor D inhibitor developed by Achillion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alexion. Factor D (FD), a serine protease, catalyzes the cleavage of complement factor B into Ba and Bb, which allows for the formation of the AP C3 convertase. By inhibiting FD, danicopan, blocks C3 convertase formation, the control point for AP activation, and the amplification of all pathways. This leads to the inhibition of C3 cleavage, C3 fragment deposition, terminal pathway activation, and MAC formation.



The drug has already received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA and PRIME designation and ODD by the EMA. Phase III development is currently being initiated for danicopan as an add-on therapy for PNH patients with extravascular hemolysis (EVH). Besides, the company is conducting Phase II studies to determine the effectiveness of ACH-0144471 in patients with PNH who have an inadequate response to eculizumab monotherapy.

In-depth Danicopan Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of danicopan for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Danicopan Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of danicopan for PNH covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence danicopan dominance.

Other emerging products for PNH are expected to give tough market competition to danicopan and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of danicopan in PNH.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of danicopan from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the danicopan in PNH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Danicopan Overview in PNH

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Danicopan Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Danicopan in PNH

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Danicopan in the 7MM for PNH

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Danicopan in the United States for PNH

5.3.2. Market Size of Danicopan in Germany for PNH

5.3.3. Market Size of Danicopan in France for PNH

5.3.4. Market Size of Danicopan in Italy for PNH

5.3.5. Market Size of Danicopan in Spain for PNH

5.3.6. Market Size of Danicopan in the United Kingdom for PNH

5.3.7. Market Size of Danicopan in Japan for PNH



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



