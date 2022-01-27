Aly Raisman & Gymnastics Wear Brand Sylvia P Partner to Inspire the Next Generation of Gymnasts

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvia P is thrilled to announce its long-term partnership with Aly Raisman, one of the most decorated gymnasts in the history of the sport, as their newest brand ambassador. The duo will release their first collaborative line of leotards on February 7, 2022, available exclusively to shop at www.sylviap.net .

"We're so excited to welcome Aly to the Sylvia P family," said Thomas Pichler, managing director of Sylvia P. "Aly's passion to inspire and advocate for the younger generation only continues to help us on our mission to empower young people and gymnasts with confidence everywhere."

A leader on and off the gym floor, Raisman uses her platform to help normalize the conversation around mental health, encourage body positivity and promote the importance of self-care for the next generation of gymnasts and young athletes.

"The younger generation has really inspired me to continue to push for change within the sport to help foster a safer and more supportive environment that prioritizes fun for gymnasts of all abilities and backgrounds," said Raisman. "Sylvia P shares this same mission and together, we hope to create a sense of community and belonging, no matter your skill level."

To further their mission of creating a safe, empowering environment for young gymnasts, a percentage of proceeds from one leotard from each collection will benefit Raisman's non-profit partner, Darkness to Light , whose work is guided by the vision of a world free from child sexual abuse, where children can grow up happy, healthy and safe.

The Aly x Sylvia P debut leotard collection celebrates the importance of mindfulness and encourages confidence, in and out of the gym. Raisman, who was involved with the design process from concept to creation, found inspiration from both comfort and high-fashion and helped create designs ranging from bright colors and sequins embellishment to even incorporating gardening, which is one of Raisman's favorite hobbies. Practice meets peaceful with this collection – consumers can expect rich, calming tones and grounding prints as well as layered details that offer coverage and flair.

Raisman and Sylvia P come together with the shared goal of supporting young gymnasts, both mentally and physically. "I hope that when gymnasts wear my leotards, they feel comfortable, they feel confident, and they feel like the best version of themselves," said Raisman.

About Sylvia P

Sylvia P is leading the way when it comes to gymnastics wear for kids and teenagers. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Sylvia P manufactures over 70% of their apparel in-house with a focus on quality, innovation, and creative design. Partnering with inspiring Brand Ambassadors such as Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross, and Maggie Nichols on collaborative leotard lines, aids their mission to empower gymnasts and young people with confidence everywhere. Sylvia P is the go-to destination for youth leotards, crops, shorts, tights, and more.

