Aly Raisman to Host Virtual 'World Wellness Break'

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of living through the ongoing pandemic, many people are feeling its effects on their mental health. In fact, a study conducted by the CDC from August 2020 to February 2021 found that the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder jumped from 36.4% to 41.5%. Hoping to bring more attention to the conversation around mental health and the mind-body connection, gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is partnering with Club Pilates , the world's largest boutique Pilates brand, and Sanvello , the top-rated app for stress, anxiety, and depression based on cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness and wellness, to host a 'World Wellness Break.'

The event observes the kickoff of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Pilates Month in May and will last about 30 minutes, enough time for participants to reset, revive and recharge their minds and bodies. It will include a mind-body check-in and meditation led by Raisman, a mini-Pilates session with a Club Pilates master instructor, and breathing exercise led by Sanvello therapist Teressa Carter, MSW, LCSW. All who participate will also receive a complimentary e-book, which includes a daily wellness routine from Club Pilates and a free, one-month trial of Sanvello following the event. The free virtual event will be held at 12pm Eastern Time / 9am Pacific Time on Saturday, May 1. To join, sign up at www.nationalpilatesday.com .

Raisman's passion for physical and mental wellbeing is reflective of her partnerships with Club Pilates and Sanvello, which helped inspire the "World Wellness Break". With a shared belief in the benefits of nourishing the mind-body connection and practicing self-care, Club Pilates, Sanvello and Raisman collaborated to provide a platform for people to come together and prioritize their health and wellness during these challenging times.

"We are excited to partner with Aly and Sanvello and use our platforms to shed light on mind-body wellness, especially after the harrowing year it has been for many due to the pandemic," said Caitlin Tvrdik, Chief Marketing Officer for Club Pilates. "Aly has always been vocal about the importance of mental and physical health, and with May 1st marking the start of both Mental Health Awareness Month and National Pilates Month, we felt now was the perfect time to team up and ignite conversation and action around these important issues."

