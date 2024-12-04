Alycia Belle and Hollywood Handy Construction Named Los Angeles Contractor of the Year for 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Handy Construction, Inc., a woman-owned general contracting firm led by Alycia Belle, has been honored with the prestigious title of Los Angeles General Contractor of the Year for 2024. This recognition celebrates Alycia's unwavering dedication to building safer, more functional, and inspiring environments for the city's most essential institutions, including schools, healthcare facilities, and community spaces.

Alycia Belle, founder of Hollywood Handy Construction, proudly accepts the 2024 Los Angeles General Contractor of the Year award. This recognition highlights her leadership in building safer, more functional spaces for the city's most vital institutions-schools, healthcare facilities, and community spaces. As a woman-owned business, Alycia's commitment to excellence continues to shape and inspire the future of Los Angeles construction. Alycia Belle at Proyecto Pastoral, a men's interim housing facility at Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, provides nightly housing for 45 men. Hollywood Handy Construction, in partnership with United Way and Gensler, recently upgraded their locker room with new plumbing, an ADA-compliant shower, and other improvements. We're proud to contribute to the design, planning, and construction of vital remodels, tailored to meet the unique needs of each facility.

Founded in 2012, Hollywood Handy Construction has built a stellar reputation for excellence in commercial property renovation, tenant improvements, and project management across Los Angeles County. Alycia's expertise spans a wide range of sectors, with a proven track record of successful projects that include school renovations, interim housing, museums, and office spaces. Her commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and community-driven projects has made her a standout leader in the industry.

"I am honored to be recognized as Contractor of the Year, and I am deeply committed to using my platform to create spaces that reflect our community's values of equity, safety, and innovation," said Alycia Belle. "This award is not just for me, but for my incredible team at Hollywood Handy Construction, who share my passion for making a positive impact."

Alycia's leadership extends beyond construction; she is also an advocate for women-owned businesses and a dedicated philanthropist. Her company's core mission is to create spaces that are not only functional but also dignified and inspiring for all who use them.

For more information about Hollywood Handy Construction and its impact on the Los Angeles community, visit www.hollywoodhandy.com or follow @hollywoodhandy on social media.

