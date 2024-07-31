Alyeska Resort in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, 15 Favorite Resorts in the West of 2024

Ikon Pass' Only Alaska Ski Mountain Opens Luxury Black Diamond Club for 2024/25 Winter Season

GIRDWOOD, Alaska, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyeska Resort proudly shares that they have been included in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, 15 Favorite Resorts in the West of 2024 . As Alyeska Resort begins its second season as part of the IKON Pass they are pleased to announce that they have opened their new Black Diamond Club. This luxury offering provides premium accommodations, services, and amenities exclusive to the resort's 8th-floor guests. Last season's impressive snowfall of over 700 inches drew interest from skiers from the Lower 48 and Europe as mountain resorts struggled with snow shortages and warmer conditions. Alyeska Resort typically experiences a substantial snow distribution throughout the winter months: November (92 inches), December (130 inches), January (120 inches), February (103 inches), March (104 inches), and April (85 inches) offering an unparalleled experience for winter sports enthusiasts.

A true winter wonderland, Mount Alyeska being based at sea level offers an additional perk to the snowfall, leaving skiers with lots of oxygen and energy for a day on the runs. The conditions are ideal for a range of winter activities, promising an exhilarating experience on the slopes. In addition to excellent skiing conditions, the resort offers numerous activities to appreciate the serene Alaska winter landscape including opportunities for snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and a chance to experience the northern lights. Post-slope, guests are invited to embrace the ultimate après-ski experience at the Alyeska Nordic Spa, the only one in Alaska. The indoor-outdoor retreat offers a sanctuary of hydrotherapy, saunas, and cold exposure treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and spirit after a day on the mountain.

Alyeska Resort boasts an array of accommodations and amenities to satisfy every guest. With 299 meticulously appointed hotel rooms, each stay promises comfort and style. In time for the 2024/25 season, the resort has renovated its suites, and launched their new Black Diamond Club (BDC). Taking over the resort's top floor, it is accessible only to guests with keycard access, offering privacy and exclusivity. The renovation includes 36 newly appointed rooms with styles ranging from the 325 sq. ft. club rooms to a 1,971 sq. ft. glacier presidential suite, each outfitted with a 50-inch smart screen television, Nespresso machine, Dyson hair dryer, luxury jersey robes and slippers, bathroom amenities by Bamford, luxury linens and a pillow menu to cater to individual sleep style. The BDC's exclusive lounge offers the resort's most premium views with vistas of its surrounding glaciers and Chugach mountains. From here, guests have access to a dedicated team to arrange daily activities on and off the property and a VIP Ski Valet in the winter. A dedicated lounge will also extend daily complimentary breakfast buffet and afternoon après canapés and refreshments exclusive to BDC guests. Guests of the Black Diamond Club can also access the hotel's helipad, which allows heli and cat skiers convenient access to the world-famous Chugach Mountain range, which covers miles of mountain terrain with alpine bowls, colossal mountain faces, glistening glaciers, sheltered trees, and steep powder skiing.

For detailed information about current conditions, lift tickets, and accommodations, please visit alyeskaresort.com. Experience the unique Alaska snow at Alyeska Resort – your gateway to an extraordinary winter adventure.

