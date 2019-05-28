ALYI - Alternet Systems Implements Restructuring Designed to Trigger 1000% Revenue Growth

DALLAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced implementing a management restructuring plan in a strategic partnership designed to trigger 1000% revenue growth. The company has recently announced a number of developments regarding major business developments to advance its electric vehicle production and sales in Africa. The company has signed $1.5 million in orders for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycles in Africa. The company has $2 million in orders for its electric motorcycles overall. The company is also developing an opportunity to assemble its electric motorcycles in Africa in conjunction with a $20 million order for the ReVolt Electric Motorcycles. The management restructuring announced today includes a management swap with a partner company key to the ALYI opportunity in Africa. On Thursday, May 30th, later this week, ALYI will publish an online presentation on the company's website detailing the management restructuring designed to trigger bringing to fruition the initiative in Africa that would rapidly increase ALYI's orders from $2 million to over $20 million.

ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI also has an ongoing hemp energy storage initiative leading its current efforts to introduce an alternative to lithium batteries.

