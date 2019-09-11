ALYI - Alternet Systems Reveals All Hemp Electric Delivery Vehicles For Africa

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today revealed the company's plans for producing and selling electric delivery vehicles in Africa made of hemp and powered by hemp batteries.

ALYI CEO And Africa Development Organization CEO On African Industrialization

Yesterday, Goldman Small Cap Research published a podcast interview of ALYI CEO Randell Torno with the CEO of the Africa Development Organization, Libasse Diop Dia. The podcast interview is hosted by Senior Research Analyst Rob Goldman of Goldman Small Cap Research. The two CEO's discuss the industrialization of Africa with a focus on the development of clean, sustainable energy.

ALYI $300 Million Electric Vehicle Initiative And Hemp Powered Hemp Delivery Vehicles

ALYI's $300 million electric vehicle (EV) initiative in Africa is featured in the podcast. ALYI's ongoing hemp supercapacitor initiative is also underlined in the conversation between the two CEO's as a promising clean energy solution in Africa. Mr. Torno goes on in the interview to discuss the need in Africa for delivery vehicles and a plan to fulfill such a need with electric vehicles. Today, ALYI confirms plans to extend its current electric motorcycle manufacturing initiative in Africa with the subsequent production of electric delivery vehicles. ALYI's electric delivery vehicle plans call for a vehicle produced from hemp fiber utilizing a hemp battery.

ALYI Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.09 Price Target

The podcast interview of the two CEOs where electric vehicles are discussed and today confirmed as an ALYI initiative, can be found on the Goldman Small Cap Research website with an updated Analyst Research Report reiterating Goldman's previous Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.09 Price Target. ALYI closed at its high yesterday of $0.013 on 35 million shares traded, a 78% PPS increase over the previous day's close.

Podcast Interview Takeaway: ALYI Offers Even Greater Upside than Originally Anticipated

Alternet Systems, Inc. is today overall focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications.

To listen to the Podcast and view the ALYI Research Report Update, please visit: https://www.goldmanresearch.com/201909101250/Opportunity-Research/new-ceo-podcast-interview.html

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com





