ALYI - Set Up A Revolt Token Account Now At www.RVLTtoken.com And Buy At Least 250 Tokens To Qualify For A 25% Bonus - Easier Than Ever To Join ALYI EV Ecosystem

Revolt Tokens can now be purchased with a credit or debit card from the www.RVLTtoken.com site in addition to being purchased in exchange for other cryptocurrencies to include Bitcoin and Ethereum. Revolt Tokens can also be purchased via a wire transfer. Purchases can be transacted in US Dollars (USD) or Euro (EUR).

The minimum purchase is 250 Revolt Tokens. Anyone setting up an account through www.RVLTtoken.com and purchasing Revolt Tokens prior to the now imminent exchange listing of the Revolt Token cryptocurrency will be credited with a Bonus of 25% of the value of the Revolt Tokens in their account at the time of the exchange listin, paid in additional Revolt Tokens.

In addition to the potential for Revolt Tokens to appreciate in value, learn about the ALYI EV Ecosystem participation opportunities available through Revolt Token ownership at www.RVLTtoken.com to include potential carbon credit dividends and VIP access to EV racing in Africa.

ALYI is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem solution designed to advance the entire EV sector with perpetual contribution to EV technology advanced by the ongoing participation of EV industry leaders.

ALYI is targeting the participation of brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference anchored by an EV race event in Kenya. The objective of the EV symposium and conference is to advance EV technology by building EV solutions for the African market – a power constrained, rugged environment with one of the lowest per capita transportation deployments in the world. EV solutions for the African market will be applicable the world around. EV solutions designed and built in Africa also contribute to building an autonomous African economy. ALYI plans to make a major announcement next month regarding the EV race that management expects will garner substantial attention to ALYI's overall EV Ecosystem strategy.

ALYI has seeded its EV ecosystem solution with the development of its own EV motorcycle business. ALYI has recently initiated an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya which is already generating results expected to set ALYI's EV business apart from the competition.

The pilot is being conducted in conjunction with the 2,000 electric motorcycle order, the fulfillment of which is being finalized with results from the pilot.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with ReovltTOKEN to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

